What's on DR. PHIL! July 24-28!

Monday, July 24

Show #15090RR (TV PG)



“From Preschool Teacher and PTA Mom to a Shoplifting Drug Dealer”



Rachel says she hates her mother, Aundrea, who she insists is not only an embarrassment to her and her family, but also stole her childhood due to Aundrea’s alcoholism and prescription pill addiction. From reportedly showing up drunk to Rachel’s 5th-grade birthday party in front of Rachel’s classmates and driving Rachel’s carpool intoxicated, to being arrested multiple times for DUI and shoplifting, Rachel says she doesn’t know if she can ever forgive her mother. Aundrea admits she’s an alcoholic and a liar, and claims she is keeping two dark and embarrassing secrets from her family that could cause her to serve serious prison time. How will her family handle Aundrea’s shocking confessions? (Original airdate: 5/5/17)



Tuesday, July 25

Show #15083RR (TV PG)



“A Mother Charged with Criminal Child Abuse in the Death of Her 10-Year-Old Son”



When Jennifer, a mother of six, appeared on the show, she had been charged with first-degree criminal abuse in the death of her 10-year-old son, Dominic, who died from an overdose of hydrocodone and sepsis. Even though Jennifer was a registered nurse, she says she failed to see the signs that her son was seriously ill and did not immediately take him to the hospital, leading to his death. But, Dominic is not the only one of Jennifer’s children who has died mysteriously in her family. Years earlier, Jennifer’s 2-month-old son, Ezekial, died from SIDS. What happened the day Dominic died? How did Jennifer miss the signs that her son was seriously ill? And, Jennifer’s husband, Joseph, spoke to Dr. Phil from jail. What did he have to say about the death of his 10-year-old son? (Original airdate: 4/25/17)

Wednesday, July 26

Show #15087RR (TV 14 (L))



"Police Called 100 Times on Our Car Stealing, Drug Taking, Dad Beating, Beautiful 15-Year-Old Who is Now Corrupting Her Younger Sister"



Tom and Karen say their 15-year-old daughter, Madison, is out of control. Tom says he has served seven tours of duty in the Middle East commanding troops but says he has faced his scariest and most dangerous enemy in his own home. Tom and Karen say the police have been called 100 times and Madison has been charged four times with domestic abuse for physically attacking Tom. In addition, they claim Madison has stolen their car 30 times, and most recently, Tom says Madison was in an 80-mile-per-hour car chase — while high on drugs, with a friend carrying a gun — which ended with the car being totaled. Tom and Karen say they desperately need Dr. Phil’s help as they fear for their lives. (Original airdate: 2/27/17)

Thursday, July 27

Show #15319RR (TV 14 (L))



“Double Trouble: Two Teen Sisters and Their Backstage Drama”



Dr. Phil continues his conversation with Tom and Karen who say their 15-year-old daughter, Madison, is out of control. Both parents say if one troubled teen wasn’t enough, Madison is now corrupting her 13-year-old sister, Liz. Tom and Karen say they are so terrified of their two teenage daughters that every night they put their house on lockdown and barricade themselves into their bedroom to avoid attacks. Karen says Liz has become Madison’s partner-in-crime and now the 13-year-old has already been in trouble with police. The parents say they fear that their fractured family cannot be put back together. Today, for the first time, meet Liz, who has harsh words for her parents as emotions run high both on stage with Dr. Phil and backstage after taping. (Original airdate: 2/28/17)

Friday, July 28

Show #15092RR (TV 14 (L))



"Our Son is on the Run from the Law So He Can Become a Rock Star"

Donna and Len say they are estranged from their handsome, college-educated son, Brandon, who is on the run from the law. Brandon says he’s “peacefully resisting” a federal arrest warrant by leaving town and heading to Hollywood to become a rock star. But, Brandon’s parents aren’t blaming just him for making a mess of his life. They say they also blame his new wife, Chloe, who encouraged Brandon to “follow his dreams.” You won’t want to miss this family reunion. And, find out if Dr. Phil can help put this family back together again. (Original airdate: 3/3/17)

