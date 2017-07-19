What's on DR. PHIL! July 17-21!

Dr. Phil (LOGO: CTD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

Monday, July 17 –***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15050RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“ Was Her Boyfriend Falsely Convicted of Sexual Assault? Her Parents Want Him Gone”



Twenty-two-year-old Sara, mom to a 2-year-old daughter, is dating Matt, a registered sex offender. Matt, 34, was convicted of indecent assault and corruption of a minor; however, he insists he is innocent. Sara’s parents, Anne and Dovelle, claim they are terrified that Matt might do something to their granddaughter and say they will seek custody if Sara doesn’t leave Matt. Sara wants Dr. Phil’s help to prove to her family that Matt is not a liar or a sexual predator. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (Original airdate: 1/13/17)



Tuesday, July 18

Show #15082RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“From Chance to Hope: ‘My 22-Year-Old Son Transitioned to a Woman and is Now Living on the Streets of Hollywood!’”



Janyce says she was shocked when she discovered that her son, Chance, was transitioning to female, going by the name Hope. Now, she says she is fearful as Hope wanders the streets of Hollywood as a sex worker. Hope says her goal is to earn enough money to complete her transition. Hope’s grandmother, Jan, says Hope is still legally “Chance,” and she is very upset Hope never apologized for stealing and taking advantage of her before leaving without saying goodbye years ago. Emotions run high during this rocky reunion. Will Janyce and her mother ever truly accept Hope as a daughter and granddaughter? Will Hope be able to stop taking dangerous risks and get her life on track while making her transition? (Original airdate: 4/4/17)



Wednesday, July 19 – ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15078RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

“The Girl in the Closet: Five Years Later”



Lauren was held captive in a closet by her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Kenneth, from the ages of 2 to 8 years old. She says during the six excruciating years, she was tortured, starved, and abused. She says since her rescue, she has struggled to regain control of her life. Lauren says she suffers from flashbacks, nightmares and night terrors – which she says leave her paralyzed with fear. Lauren’s girlfriend, Janae, says she’s witnessed them firsthand and fears for Lauren’s life. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (Original airdate: 1/25/17)



Thursday, July 20 – ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15316RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“The Girl in the Closet: ‘Why I Never Tried To Save Her’”



Blake’s younger sister, Lauren, was held captive in a closet by their mother and stepfather for six years. Blake says she was “brainwashed” by her parents into believing that Lauren deserved to be in the closet. She says she and her siblings referred to Lauren as “that girl,” “it,” and “the problem.” Blake says she tried to help Lauren by sneaking her food. Blake also says she’s carried guilt for not rescuing her little sister. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised . (Original airdate: 1/26/17)

Friday, July 21

Show #15103RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“‘My Husband Fathered a Love Child with another Woman: I Married a Real Life Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’”



Cherie says she feels betrayed by her husband, Terry, who she recently found out has been cheating throughout their 11-year relationship. To make matters worse, Cherie found out Terry fathered another child with Crystal, who claims Terry never told her about Cherie or their two children. Terry says he is like a real life “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” claims he has memory loss and that he does not recollect many details of his affairs. Terry says he is not even sure Crystal’s child is actually his. Terry says he wants to put the past behind him and move on with Cherie, but will Cherie accept him back? Crystal says she is tired of Terry lying and avoiding his problems and says he needs to own up to his responsibilities as the father of her child. (Original airdate: 4/28/17)

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change.

© 2017 WUSA-TV