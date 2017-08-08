What's on DR. PHIL! August 7-11!

Dr Phil. (LOGO: CTD)

Monday, August 7

Show #15122RR (TV 14 (L))



“Pregnant at 16: ‘Help! My Teenage Niece is on Probation and One Step Away from Ruining Her Life"



Dorothy says she moved her sister, Denise, and niece, Tanyadawn, away from the bad neighborhood where Tanyadawn grew up in order to fulfill her dying mother’s last wish. Denise claims Tanyadawn has always been picked on by other girls because she is so pretty. Now, fighting has landed her daughter with a serious felony charge. Trying to break away from her negative upbringing, 17-year-old Tanyadawn struggles to find her way while juggling a newborn baby, school, and criminal probation. Can Dr. Phil help the teen break the self-destructive patterns to which she has become accustomed? (Original airdate: 4/5/17)



Tuesday, August 8 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15075RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“Private Planes, Black Tie Parties, Elite Sporting Events: The Shocking Story of One Woman’s Life in Sex Trafficking”

Kendall claims she was sold by her parents at birth to a powerful international sex trafficker. She says when she wasn’t locked in a cage with other kidnapped children, she was flown all over the world on private planes, being sold to wealthy and powerful men. Kendall says as she grew older, she would often escort these rich and prominent clients to black tie affairs and high profile sporting events. From doctors and politicians to even law enforcement, Kendall says she was taught how to act and dress in order to never raise suspicion. For the first time since she says she left her life of sex trafficking three years ago, Kendall tells her story and explains why she is still petrified that the boss of this operation, whom she calls “the man who owns her,” will find her and bring her back. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (Original airdate: 3/21/17)

Wednesday, August 9

Show #15120RR (TV 14 (L))



“Open Heart Surgery, a Pacemaker, and 10 Days in a Coma: ‘Our Beautiful Former Soccer Star Sister is Still Addicted"



Bethany was recently released from a hospital after two months due to the effects of her IV heroin use. From being in a medically induced coma for 10 days and placed on life support, to needing emergency open heart surgery and a pacemaker, she nearly lost her life. But despite nearly dying, Bethany says she is still using heroin multiple times a day but lies to her family and tells them that she is sober. That’s not the only dark secret Bethany is keeping from her family. How will her family react to Bethany’s new revelations and watching video of her using drugs? Plus, find out what leaves Bethany’s father in tears and almost unable to even speak to his youngest child? (Original airdate: 5/12/17)

Thursday, August 10

Show #15079RR (TV PG)

"My Ex-Husband Thinks I Hired a Hitman to Kill Him and Wonders Why I Won’t Let Him See Our Kids"



Michelle says on her first dinner date with Tom, whom she met on a dating website in 2009, she introduced him to her five kids, and within a year she was pregnant with Tom’s baby. Soon after that first date, they were married and six years and two kids later, Michelle and Tom are divorced with their young children stuck in the middle of a bitter custody dispute. Tom claims Michelle tried to hire someone to kill him and refuses to let him see or have any contact with his two sons whatsoever. Michelle denies trying to hire a hitman but admits she has kept their children from Tom because she claims he is a “dangerous narcissist” who believes he is “90 percent smarter than the rest of the human race” and has physically attacked her and their children – an accusation Tom denies. Dr. Phil introduces the couple to Dr. John Chirban, a member of the Dr. Phil advisory board who holds a doctorate with distinction from Harvard University and is the author of Collateral Damage: Guiding and Protecting Your Child Through the Minefield of Divorce, who offers his invaluable insight on this couple’s situation and talks about his key findings from his “Children and Divorce National Survey.” (Original airdate: 1/17/17)

Friday, August 11

Show #15124RR (TV 14 (L))

"Dr. Phil, My Mom is Obsessed with Me and Competes with My Boyfriend for My Affection!"

Twenty-six-year-old Stefanie says that ever since her mother, Cheryl’s, divorce 11 years ago, Cheryl has been absolutely obsessed with her and has turned Stefanie into her spouse in every sense, except intimately. Stefanie says her mom demands daily phone calls and texts, has no sense of boundaries and has used her as a confidant ever since she was a child. Stefanie says she believes her mom is guilty of “emotional incest!" The troubles in their relationship came to a head when Stefanie began dating Michael, who claims Cheryl is less of a mother and more of a “smother” and has been hell-bent on destroying their relationship, all under the guise of being a devoted mom. Cheryl says ever since Michael came into the picture, Stefanie’s view of their relationship has been poisoned and her disrespect has been amped-up. Can Dr. Phil help bring some peace to this fierce family feud? (Original airdate: 4/19/17)

