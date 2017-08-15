What's on DR. PHIL! August 14-18!

Dr. Phil (LOGO: CTD)

Monday, August 14

Show #15098RR (TV PG)



“Sleeping in a Cage like an Animal: Our Adoptive Parents Were Convicted of Child Endangerment"



Michael and Sharen Gravelle were convicted of child endangerment and abuse for their parenting tactics, including making their children sleep in cages. Eighteen-year-old Simon says he was a survivor of the abuse. Dr. Phil producers track down one of Simon’s adopted siblings, a young girl named Abba, and surprise the two by reuniting them for the first time in 10 years. And, there are more shocking revelations when Simon and Abba are reunited with other people from their past, including the person who reported the abuse which then helped with their rescue! (Original airdate: 4/26/17)



Tuesday, August 15

Show #15101RR (TV PG (L)(S)(D))



“Drinking Since 18, 3 DUIs by 21, Passed out by the Side of the Road: ‘My Beautiful Daughter Needs Rehab Now!’”



Terese says her 32-year-old daughter, Kristen, is an alcoholic who drinks straight vodka hidden in water bottles and stays drunk for six to seven weeks straight. Terese says her daughter has gotten five DUIs and has been found by police on different occasions passed out on the street, lying unconscious in a mall parking lot, and passed out drunk outside her apartment. Kristen admits she has a problem with alcohol but says she drinks because she likes it and it makes her feel empowered. Is Kristen ready to get help? Find out what happens when it’s time for Kristen to finally sit down to talk to Dr. Phil. (Original airdate: 3/14/17)



Wednesday, August 16

Show #15066RR (TV 14 (S))



"I Believe My Husband is Romancing Women Online and Being Catfished. Help Me, Dr. Phil, to Stop Him from Ruining Our Finances!"

Kristine says she wants her estranged husband, Jerry, to stop sending money to “random” women he meets online. She claims he is depleting their finances and that now they may lose their family home. Jerry claims Kristine is physically abusive and that she once put him in a chokehold when she found texts on his phone from another woman. Kristine says she feels she has done everything she can do to save her marriage and that after learning that Jerry has “blown all of his money” on women who she claims are catfishing and scamming him, she has completely lost her trust. (Original airdate: 5/18/17)

Thursday, August 17

Show #15313RR (TV 14 (S))



“Is Jerry Being Catfished? The Women in the Photos Revealed!”

Dr. Phil continues his discussion with Kristine who claims her estranged husband, Jerry, is depleting their finances by sending money to “random” women he meets online. Kristine says she believes the women Jerry has been talking to are not real. Today, Jerry will finally find out about who many of these women are. Hear from one of the women behind the pictures. What she has to say may be a surprise for both Kristine and Jerry. Does Jerry say he will continue his online relationships? What does Kristine say about staying with her estranged husband or leaving him once and for all? (Original airdate: 5/19/17)

Friday, August 18

Show #15006RR (TV PG (L))



“Identical Twins Starving to Death: Who’s to Blame?”



Identical 16-year-old twins Taylor and Tricia both say they may only have a few months to live due to their deadly “identical” eating disorders. The twins say in order to continue to stay as thin as possible, they do everything identically the same, including counting the 12 crackers they allow themselves to eat. They say their need to look identical fuels their disease because neither wants to be known as the “fatter twin.” Their mother, Vicky, says she thought her daughters’ dire condition would unite her and the twins’ father, Robert, but says it has done the opposite. Robert says he blames Vicky in large part for their daughters’ eating disorder because he claims it was a result of Vicky having had an affair — which she denies — and “breaking up their marriage.” Robert says he’s embarrassed to be seen in public with the twins because they look like “toothpicks,” and admits he has called them both horrible names out of frustration. Can Dr. Phil get these two parents on the same page in order to save Tricia and Taylor’s lives? Plus, the man Vicky is accused of leaving her marriage for confronts Robert about the way he treats the twins. It’s an emotional Dr. Phil you cannot miss. (Original airdate: 10/12/16)

