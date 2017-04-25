What's on DR. PHIL! 4/24-4/28! All new!

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

All new episodes this week!

Monday, April 24

Show #15114 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“A Dark Family Secret: The Aftermath”



ALL-NEW! After watching a recent episode of Dr. Phil about rape, Cindi says she decided to have a serious conversation with her teen daughters to warn them of the dangers. But Cindi says she was shocked to learn what the girls told her – they alleged that her father had raped her older daughter and molested her younger daughter when they were 10 and 8. Cindi says her extended family turned their backs on her and her girls and that they blame her for sending her father to prison. Cindi's husband, Jason, says that since his wife found out the dark family secret, she's become another person and he wonders if divorce is their only option. See what happens when this family speaks with Dr. Phil. (CTD)

Tuesday, April 25

Show #15083 (TV PG)



“A Mother Charged with Criminal Child Abuse in the Death of Her 10-Year-Old Son”



ALL-NEW! Jennifer, a mother of six, is being charged with first degree criminal abuse in the death of her 10-year-old son, Dominic, who died from an overdose of hydrocodone and sepsis. Even though Jennifer is a registered nurse, she says she failed to see the signs that her son was seriously ill and did not immediately take him to the hospital, leading to his death. But Dominic is not the only one of Jennifer’s children who has died mysteriously in her family. Years earlier, Jennifer’s 2-month-old son, Ezekial, died from SIDS. What happened the day Dominic died? How did Jennifer miss the signs that her son was seriously ill? And, hear from Jennifer’s husband, Joseph, who is currently incarcerated. What does he have to say about the death of his 10-year-old son? (CTD)

Wednesday, April 26

Show #15098 (TV PG)



“Sleeping in a Cage like an Animal: ‘Our Adoptive Parents Were Convicted of Child Endangerment’”



ALL-NEW! Michael and Sharen Gravelle were convicted of child endangerment and abuse for their parenting tactics, including making their children sleep in cages. Eighteen-year-old Simon says he was a survivor of the abuse. Dr. Phil producers track down one of Simon’s adopted siblings, a young girl named Abba, and surprise the two by reuniting them for the first time in 10 years. And, there are more surprises when Simon and Abba are reunited with other people from their past, including the person who reported the abuse which then helped with their rescue! (CTD)



Thursday, April 27

Show #15100 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“We Believe Our Daughter is Running with Gangs and a Danger to Our Granddaughter"



ALL-NEW! After the courts found Sarah failing to protect her 2-year-old daughter due to her dangerous lifestyle and erratic behavior, her family says they’ve been doing everything in their power to protect Sarah’s daughter from her. Sarah insists her daughter is safe in her care and claims her family kidnapped her daughter and refuses to give her back. What Sarah doesn’t know is her mother, Sharon, placed a secret GPS on her car, and the coordinates have them convinced Sarah is living a double life of selling drugs, running money for gangs, as well as engaged in prostitution. Add to that Sarah’s recent drug arrest while in the company of an accused violent gang member, Sarah’s family say they are petrified for her safety and health. Emotions run high when Sarah’s family reveals the secret GPS and confronts her with the evidence they have gathered. Will Sarah admit to gang, drug, and illegal activity? (CTD)



Friday, April 28

Show #15103 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"My Husband Fathered a Love Child with another Woman: I Married a Real Life Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"



ALL-NEW! Cherie says she feels betrayed by her husband, Terry, who she recently found out has been cheating on her their entire relationship. To make matters worse, Cherie found out Terry fathered another child with Crystal, who claims Terry never told her about Cherie or their two children. Terry says he is a real life “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” who claims he has memory loss and does not recollect many details of his affairs. Terry says he is not even sure Crystal’s child is actually his. Terry wants to put the past behind him and move on with Cherie, but will Cherie accept him back? Crystal says she is tired of Terry lying and avoiding his problems and says he needs to own up to his responsibilities as the father of her child. (CTD)



© 2017 WUSA-TV