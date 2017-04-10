What's on DR. PHIL! 4/10-4/14!

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

Monday, April 10

Show #15094 (TV 14 (S)(D))

"16 and Removed from My Mom’s House: She is Choosing Her Sex Offender Boyfriend over Me!"



ALL-NEW! Sixteen-year-old Morgan wrote to Dr. Phil saying she was desperate for help because she felt her mother Arlene was choosing her registered sex offender boyfriend, Mark, over her, and even moved him into their house despite Morgan saying she felt uncomfortable. Morgan says she confided in her school guidance counselor about the troubles at home and the Department Of Children and Family Services quickly got involved, which resulted in Morgan moving in with her mom’s best friend, Anne, and Arlene signing over short-term guardianship – something Anne says is not enough. Arlene says Mark is absolutely not guilty of what he was convicted of and she’d never put her daughter in harm’s way. Mark says he had no intention of coming between this mother and daughter. (CTD)

Tuesday, April 11

Show #15111 (TV PG)



"I Shared My Darkest Secret on Social Media and Now There is a Petition to Kick Me Offline"



ALL-NEW! Emily claims she has cut her body 500,000 times, leaving her covered in scars from head to toe. Instead of living covered up, she has opened her life of self-harm to the world, becoming an internet celebrity with over 200,000 social media followers who hail from around the globe. But Emily has many critics who claim she is glorifying self-harm for fame and attention. Renee is one of her biggest critics and has started a petition, which has nearly 30,000 signatures, to shut down Emily’s Facebook page. For the first time, Emily and Renee will meet face to face. Plus, many of Emily’s detractors who suffer from self-harm claim she is triggering them to cut themselves. Emily will hear from a young woman who claims Emily is responsible for her cutting relapse. (CTD)

Wednesday, April 12

Show #15108 (TV PG)



"I Am Convinced My Husband is Gaslighting Me"

ALL-NEW! Karla claims her husband Stephen has lied to and manipulated her throughout their 38-year marriage – usually so subtly that she thought she was the problem. Stephen admits he has lied and played mind games with Karla, but when it comes to questions about his past, he says he doesn’t remember – like whether or not he ever planned to marry another woman. Could there be an explanation for Stephen’s claim of memory loss? And, is Karla’s quest for the truth really going to improve their dysfunctional relationship? Watch as Dr. Phil gets to the bottom of this troubled marriage. (CTD)

Thursday, April 13

Show #15115 - Rating TBA



“I Believe My Ex Manipulated Our Daughter Into Lying About Abuse And My Fiancé Was Falsely Convicted!”

Description TBA.

Friday, April 14

Show #15106 – Rating TBA



"A Business And $200k Lost; A Husband's Obsession With Gurus, Aliens, And Enlightenment"



Description TBA.

