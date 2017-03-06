What's on DR. PHIL? 3/6-3/10!

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

Monday, March 6

“Slashed Tires, Affairs, Harassment: ‘Dr. Phil, Help Me Escape My Co-Parenting Nightmare!’”



ALL-NEW! Bobby says he wants nothing more than to peacefully co-parent with his ex-wife, Andrea, but he claims she’s a liar, a thief, and a sex-addict who exposes their 6-year-old son, Kayden, to her lifestyle. He says not only is her bedroom a revolving door of men, she’s allowing her new boyfriend, Jordan, to meddle in his relationship with his son. Andrea, on the other hand, denies Bobby’s allegations and says Bobby is obsessed with ruining her life. She claims rather than focusing on co-parenting, Bobby harasses her, has slashed her tires, and sends photos she took with other men that he found in her iCloud to her boyfriend and others. Andrea’s new boyfriend, Jordan, calls Bobby a “deadbeat” father and claims he sends explicit and harassing messages to Andrea. Jordan says Bobby has done a background check on him, called his ex-wife fishing for information, and bad mouths him to Kayden. (CTD)



Tuesday, March 7

"My Daughter’s Boyfriend Has Been Arrested for Domestic Battery Twice but She Refuses to Leave Him"



ALL-NEW! Keirsten claims her boyfriend, Mike, has slammed her face into the car radio and repeatedly hit her in the head, giving her several black eyes and a bloody lip. Even though Mike has been arrested twice for domestic battery, Keirsten says she refused to press charges because she loves Mike and he is a great father to her children. Mike admits he has hit Keirsten but says she is the one with the anger issues and has come at him in an aggressive manner, and he is often afraid and in defense mode. Keirsten’s parents, Renee and Paul, say they want their daughter to leave Mike before he kills her. (CTD)



Wednesday, March 8

“Stay-At-Home Mom Arrested 4 Times for Shoplifting and Used Her Young Children as Decoys”



ALL-NEW! Claire, a stay-at-home mom with four small children, says even though her engineer husband, Chris, provides a comfortable lifestyle financially, she cannot control the urge to shoplift once she enters a store. Claire says she loves the thrill of taking merchandise so much, she continues to risk going to jail or having her children taken away because of her actions. Chris says he fears letting Claire hit rock bottom because she’s the mother of their children. And, meet another stay-at-home mom, Jeanine, who says she rarely lets her children leave home due to her fear of germs and getting sick. Dr. Travis Stork, host of The Doctors, advises Jeanine on the benefits of allowing “good bacteria” into your life in order to boost one’s immune system for healthier living, based on his recent book, The Lose Your Belly Diet: Change Your Gut, Change Your Life. (CTD)

Thursday, March 9

“A Tragic Death, a $3 Million Settlement, and a Mom Out of Control”



Two-and-a-half years ago, tragedy struck when Alyssa’s husband, Nick, suffered massive head trauma during an accident at a fundraiser – ultimately passing away. Alyssa and her family won a $3 million settlement for his wrongful death and are set to start collecting, but Alyssa’s family and friends claim since her husband’s accident, she has spun out of control — drinking, partying and spending excessively. Does Alyssa say she thinks she has a problem? You won’t want to miss what happens during her ride to the show, and her unusual behavior with staff – including a Dr. Phil show first! (Original airdate: 11/4/16) (CTD)

Friday, March 10

“‘My Head-Butting, Furniture-Throwing 9-Year-Old Daughter Looks Like an Angel but Behaves like a Wild Child: Who’s to Blame for Her Behavior?’”



Lisa says her 9-year-old daughter, Makenze, is out of control. She claims Makenze engages in very destructive behaviors, such as head-butting and hitting adults, breaking appliances, harming animals, giving a silica gel packet to a neighbor’s child claiming it was candy and sitting in the middle of the road waiting for a car to hit and kill her. Lisa says she desperately wants to know what is wrong with her daughter who has been hospitalized numerous times and has been on 19 different medications. Makenze’s dad, Eric, says his ex Lisa thrives on their daughter’s bad behavior, loves the attention she receives from the chaos and drama and is over-medicating their daughter because she does not know how to properly parent. Lisa says Eric does not know what he’s talking about because she claims he’s a deadbeat dad who is never around. (Original airdate: 12/13/16) (CTD)

