What's on DR. PHIL? 3/20-3/24!

Monday, March 20

Show #15097 (TV PG (L))



“‘Brainwashing Con Artist’ or Loving Girlfriend? Who Is Matthew Dating?”



ALL-NEW! Rhea and her mother Debbi say they are deeply concerned for Rhea’s 22-year-old son, Matthew. They say they believe Matthew has been brainwashed by his much older girlfriend, Kaden, into thinking he had been abused throughout his childhood. But Kaden says she is the only one helping Matthew and claims she “knows” Matthew was abused. Matthew says he has not been brainwashed by Kaden and believes Debbi and Rhea should have seen the signs of his abuse. Is Matthew being conned by an older woman, do Rhea and Debbi need to accept Matthew’s traumatic past, or is something else going on? Find out what happens when they all sit down with Dr. Phil. (CTD)



Tuesday, March 21 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15075 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“Private Planes, Black Tie Parties, Elite Sporting Events: The Shocking Story of One Woman's Life in Sex Trafficking”



ALL-NEW! Kendall claims she was sold by her parents at birth to a powerful international sex trafficker. She says when she wasn’t locked in a cage with other kidnapped children, she was flown all over the world on private planes, being sold to wealthy and powerful men. Kendall says as she grew older, she would often escort these rich and prominent clients to black tie affairs and high profile sporting events. From doctors and politicians to even law enforcement, Kendall says she was taught how to act and dress in order to never raise suspicion. For the first time since her harrowing escape three years ago, Kendall tells her story and explains why she is still petrified that the boss of this operation, whom she calls “the man who owns her,” will find her and bring her back. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (CTD)



Wednesday, March 22

Show #15025RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“A Dangerous Dilemma: ‘I Still Love My Husband Even Though He Has Slapped My Face, Tried to Head-Butt Me and Broke My Nose!’”



Cindy admits she still loves her husband, Trever, despite their 16-year marriage being full of screaming, fights, calls to the police, bruises and a broken nose! Trever says Cindy loves to play the “martyr,” and is badgering, controlling and pushing his buttons by constantly snooping through his things, which he claims has caused many of their altercations. Cindy also claims she’s not the only victim of Trever’s “monster-like” behavior … so are their kids, including their oldest son, Joe, who she says has demonstrated violence after years of watching Trever. Hear about a violent incident that happened between Trever and Joe a day before the show that resulted in hotel security being called! Does Cindy and Trever’s marriage have any hope? What will Dr. Phil recommend for this family to heal? (Original airdate: 11/9/16) (CTD)



Thursday, March 23 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15007RR (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“‘Help! My Beautiful Teen Daughter is Living in a Motel with Two Strangers’”



Marcia is worried because she believes her 19-year-old daughter, Cheyenne, is living in a motel with a pimp and a prostitute, who she says have taken her under their wing. But Cheyenne says if it weren’t for Chris and Brooke, she would have been homeless after her mom kicked her out for the fourth time. Chris says he isn’t a pimp, and Brooke and Cheyenne aren’t prostitutes. So why are men paying $200 an hour for a “special massage”? Dr. Phil gives his opinion about where they are headed. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (Original airdate: 9/23/16) (CTD)



Friday, March 24

Show #15008RR (TV 14 (L))



“From All-American Hockey Player to Homeless Aspiring Rapper: ‘Save Our Son from the Streets of L.A.’”



Twenty-one-year-old Nick left his hometown three months ago, hitchhiking over 2,300 miles to Los Angeles with no money, no phone, and no specific plan. He says he was pursuing his “call to greatness” to become a rap superstar. Nick’s parents, Jennifer and Nick Sr., as well as his sisters, Sarah and Jacqueline, all say they are concerned Nick may have “lost it” because they say he has been homeless since leaving home, and seems to have no desire to get off the streets. Can Dr. Phil navigate this tense reunion? (Original airdate: 9/29/16) (CTD)

