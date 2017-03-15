What's on DR. PHIL? 3/13-3/17! 10 a.m. start on Thursday and Friday

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

Tune in Monday-Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, show will air from 10-11 a.m.

Please note that this scheduling change is due to daytime coverage of The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 16 and March 17 from 12-5 p.m.

Monday, March 13 at 4 p.m.

Show #15089 (TV 14 (L))

"My Mother-In-Law Allowed My Husband to Have an Affair under Her Roof and Now My Husband Is Threatening to Kill Me"



ALL-NEW! Caitlin wrote to Dr. Phil in hopes of saving her seven-year marriage to Robert, who she claims has been abusive since they were teens. Robert admits he has anger problems but claims Caitlin can be just as violent and vindictive. To make matters worse, Caitlin says she is at war with her mother-in-law, Susan. She claims Susan enabled Robert to carry on an affair while he lived with her in another state when he was supposed to be going to school – even moving his mistress into the house with them! Robert says he is also at odds with his mother-in-law, Dale, whom he, Caitlin and their two children have lived with for the past three years. He claims that Dale and Caitlin team up to antagonize him. Can Dr. Phil bring peace to this four-way family feud?



Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m.

Show #15101 (TV PG (L)(S)(D))



“Drinking Since 18, 3 DUIs by 21, Passed Out by the Side of the Road: ‘My Beautiful Daughter Needs Rehab Now! ’”



ALL-NEW! Terese says her 32-year-old daughter, Kristen, is an alcoholic who drinks straight vodka hidden in water bottles and stays drunk for six to seven weeks straight. Terese says her daughter has gotten five DUIs and has been found by police on different occasions, passed out on the street, lying unconscious in a mall parking lot, and passed out drunk outside her apartment. Kristen admits she has a problem with alcohol but says she drinks because she likes it and it makes her feel empowered. Is Kristen ready to get help? Find out what happens when it’s time for Kristen to finally sit down to talk to Dr. Phil.

Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

Show #15040RR (TV 14 (L)(D))



“Busting a Bad Mom? Discipline or Abuse?”



Vicki accuses her daughter Shawna of abusing her granddaughter, after she says she found 15 bruises on her and witnessing Shawna tell her she is “worthless” and “stupid.” Shawna admits to having “smack[ed] the crap” out of her daughter and telling her she was the biggest mistake of her life, but claims it was discipline. Shawna’s husband, James, says he generally agrees with his wife’s discipline and says it’s their daughter who is out of control. (Original airdate: 11/8/16)

Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

Show #15042RR (TV 14 (L))



“Young, Smart and Out of Control: ‘Our 17-Year-Old Son is Facing 2 DUIs and Prison!’”



Jackie and Darin say their 17-year-old son, Bo, is out of control. He’s currently facing two felony DUI charges - one for allegedly running someone over and another for allegedly wrecking his car after blacking out because of huffing air duster. Is there a reason for Bo’s behavior? And, with his 18th birthday and court coming up, can Dr. Phil get through to him in time? Plus, Jackie, Darin and Bo come face to face with another guest, Janelle - who knows all too well what it’s like to live with loss after one reckless and selfish act. (Original airdate: 11/30/16)



Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Show #15037RR (TV 14 (L))

“Sleeping with the Enemy”



Sheri says her husband, Eric, “rants” and “fusses” when he doesn’t get his way. Eric says if his family would obey his rules, he wouldn’t have to yell “a little bit” to keep them in line. Hear the audio recordings of Eric’s “fussing.” Do they explain why he’s been arrested over 40 times - 15 for alleged domestic violence and once for alleged aggravated child abuse that left Sheri’s daughter with a fractured skull and all three daughters in foster care? Find out what Dr. Phil uncovers. (Original airdate: 10/21/16)

