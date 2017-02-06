What's on DR. PHIL? 2/6-2/10! All new!

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

All new episodes this week!

Monday, February 6

Show #15318 (TV 14 (L))



“Backstage Drama: More with the Guest Claiming She Was Pregnant with Baby Jesus”



ALL-NEW! Dr. Phil speaks with Haley, the teen who said she was convinced she was pregnant with baby Jesus, who now says she realizes her pregnancy wasn’t real. However, she says she still hears multiple voices, one of which she says is her baby letting her know he’s alive and OK. What else does she say the voices tell her, and why does she say she pulled a knife on her neighbors? Will Haley go back to treatment? Find out and see what happens backstage when Haley’s family shows her some much needed tough love. (CTD)



Tuesday, February 7

Show #15081 (TV PG (L)(S)(D))



“‘Am I in Love with a Gold Digging Younger Man? Who’s The Catfish?’”



ALL-NEW! Suzanne wrote to Dr. Phil about her tumultuous relationship with her younger boyfriend, Ryan, who she claims is a manipulative mooch. The circumstance under which they met was not a happy one – Ryan was first online friends with Suzanne’s twin sister Michelle, who passed away last year and who left Ryan some big ticket items in her will. With Suzanne named the executor – could this relationship be a major conflict of interest? (CTD)

Wednesday, February 8

Show #15317 (TV PG (L)(S)(D))



“A Questionable Will and a Suspect Twin: Is This the Craziest Catfish Story of Them All?”



ALL-NEW! In part 2 of one of the most bizarre love stories to come across Dr. Phil’s stage, with Ryan and Suzanne both accusing each other of manipulation, what exactly does Suzanne’s twin sister Michelle’s will say, and is Ryan really entitled to it? As the inconsistencies pile up, Dr. Phil uncovers a massive secret that changes everything. You won’t want to miss the explosive conclusion to this fascinating story of lies, deception and emotional extortion! (CTD)



Thursday, February 9

Show #15046 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“‘If My Pregnant, Drug Addict Daughter Doesn’t Come to See Dr. Phil, I’m Done with Her’”



ALL-NEW! Joelle says her 28-year-old former high school cheerleader daughter, Kaitlin, is now 6 months pregnant with her third child and addicted to heroin. But Kaitlin’s sister Amy blames their mom for Kaitlin’s addiction. She claims she’s such an enabler, she even helped Kaitlin buy drugs on the streets of Los Angeles the day before Kaitlin met Dr. Phil. Kaitlin says she can kick her habit on her own, but when Dr. Phil offers her a referral to rehab, you won’t believe the fight she puts up. (CTD)



Friday, February 10

Show #15093 (RATING TBD)



“What Happened to the Tough-Talking Teen Who Had America Buzzing . . . Danielle Is Back”

ALL-NEW! Following her heated appearance last year, viewers took note of 13-year-old Danielle's controversial behavior. At the last count, more than 156 million people had viewed related content of Danielle on Dr. Phil. Find out why her mom is asking for Dr. Phil’s help once again. (CTD)

Note: Schedule is subject to change.

(© 2017 WUSA)