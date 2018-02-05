What's On DR. PHIL! 2/5-2/9! All new!

DR. PHIL (Photo: CTD)

Monday, February 5 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #16042 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“Accusations of Lies, Child Sex Abuse and Stalking”



ALL-NEW! Crystal accuses her ex-boyfriend, Anthony, of the unspeakable. She claims Anthony sexually assaulted their 3-year-old daughter on at least two separate occasions in 2016. Although she admits she did not witness the assaults, Crystal says she is 100% convinced her daughter is telling the truth. Crystal claims she’s brought proof confirming Anthony as the alleged monster she says he is. Crystal says that as long as she’s alive, Anthony will never breathe the same air as their daughter again. Anthony is adamant that he has never sexually assaulted his daughter or even touched her inappropriately. Anthony says Crystal is “crazy and a liar.” Anthony accuses Crystal and her mother, Barbara, of brainwashing and coaching his daughter into making these horrific claims. Did Anthony sexually assault the 3-year-old? Did Crystal invent this entire story? Can Dr. Phil expose the truth? This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised . (CTD)

Tuesday, February 6 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #16308 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“Shocking Accusations of Child Sexual Abuse: Searching for the Truth”



ALL-NEW! Dr. Phil continues his conversation with Crystal, who accuses her ex-boyfriend Anthony of sexually assaulting their 3-year-old daughter at least twice in 2016. Crystal’s mother, Barbara, is added to the conversation. She claims Anthony is a “disgusting, lying abusive narcissist” and says she is certain Anthony violated her granddaughter. Anthony, who adamantly denies the allegations, says Barbara is just a “lowlife dirt bag” who has been sucked in to Crystal’s false accusations. Dr. Phil examines all the purported evidence of 3-year-old Marie’s alleged sexual assault by her father and reaches a conclusion. You don’t want to miss it! This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (CTD)



Wednesday, February 7

Show #16084 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"Help! My 21-Year-Old Daughter is a Homeless Escort Neglecting Her Son"



ALL-NEW! Twenty-one-year-old Ivey admits the only “job” she’s ever had has been working as an escort, which she claims she is only doing until she can afford a stable home for her and her 4-year-old son. Ivey says when her mother, Faith, found out she was working as an escort over two years ago, she put her things on the porch of their home and told her she had to leave – but without her son. Since then, Ivey has moved from house to house and stayed in various hotels where she meets her clients. Faith says she’s desperate for her daughter to get out of this dangerous lifestyle and step-up and stop being a deadbeat mother. According to Faith, a pimp just recently threw Ivey out of a hotel where she was staying last month. That’s when Ivey moved in with her best friend, Olivia, who says she has watched what she calls Faith’s out-of-control parenting for years and believes Faith is to blame for Ivey not having a sense of right and wrong. (CTD)



Thursday, February 8

Show #16085 (TV PG)



"My Mom is Delusional! She Thinks She’s Married to Tyler Perry and Has Sent Her Catfish $100,000!"



ALL-NEW! Karla claims that she is in contact via online chats and texting with film industry legend Tyler Perry, and they are married. There’s one hitch to this fairytale romance; she’s never even met the man she calls her new husband! Dr. Phil received an urgent anonymous email claiming the clock is ticking for Karla who’s blowing through her retirement fund to please her online love. Karla’s lost her job, house and friends, and alienated family members, and has even lost custody of her two younger children. Her two older daughters, Kelly and Kourtney, join their mother to get her to face the truth about her digital marriage dilemma with the help of Dr. Phil. (CTD)



Friday, February 9

Show #16313 (TV PG)



“Two Sisters Confront Their Mom Who Says She’s Married To Tyler Perry: Can Karla Be Convinced She Was Scammed?”



ALL-NEW! Kourtney and Kelly continue trying to convince their mother, Karla, that she’s not Mrs. Tyler Perry, but rather the victim of an online scammer who has already cashed in on $100,000 of Karla’s retirement fund, according to her daughters. Time is running out for Karla to realize the truth before she spends the rest of her savings and alienates her entire support system. In the second part of this story, Karla finds out some shocking information about her online love who she’s never met in real life. (CTD)

