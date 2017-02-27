What's on DR. PHIL? 2/27-3/3! All new! David Cassidy

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

Monday, February 27

Show #15087 (TV 14 (L))



"Police Called 100 Times on Our Car Stealing, Drug Taking, Dad Beating, Beautiful 15-Year-Old Daughter Who is Now Corrupting Her Younger Sister"

ALL-NEW! Tom and Karen say their 15-year-old daughter, Madison, is out of control. Tom says he has served seven tours of duty in the Middle East commanding troops but says he has faced his scariest and most dangerous enemy in his own home. Tom and Karen say the police have been called 100 times and Madison has been charged four times with domestic abuse for physically attacking Tom. In addition, they claim Madison has stolen their car 30 times, and most recently, Tom says Madison was in an 80-mile-per-hour car chase -- while high on drugs, with a friend carrying a gun -- which ended with the car being totaled. Tom and Karen say they desperately need Dr. Phil’s help as they fear for their lives. (CTD)

Tuesday, February 28

Show #15319 (TV 14 (L))



“Double Trouble: Two Teen Sisters and Their Backstage Drama”



ALL-NEW! Dr. Phil continues his conversation with Tom and Karen who say their 15-year-old daughter, Madison, is out of control. Both parents say if one troubled teen wasn’t enough, Madison is now corrupting her 13-year-old sister, Liz. Tom and Karen say they are so terrified of their two teenage daughters that every night they put their house on lockdown and barricade themselves into their bedroom to avoid attacks. Karen says Liz has become Madison’s partner in crime and now the 13-year-old has already been in trouble with police. The parents say they fear that their fractured family cannot be put back together. Today, for the first time, meet Liz, who has harsh words for her parents as emotions run high both on stage with Dr. Phil and backstage after taping. (CTD)

Wednesday, March 1

Show #15418 (RATING TBD)



“DUIs and Dementia: Inside David Cassidy’s Secret Battle"

ALL-NEW! A Dr. Phil exclusive: Former teen heartthrob David Cassidy sits down with Dr. Phil to discuss his shocking announcement that he is battling dementia. Plus, Cassidy addresses rumors he was intoxicated during a recent California performance where fans recorded video of him slurring, stumbling, and forgetting lyrics. (CTD)

Thursday, March 2

Show #15092 (TV 14 (L))



"Our Son is on the Run from the Law So He Can Become a Rock Star"



ALL-NEW! Donna and Len say they are estranged from their handsome, college-educated son, Brandon, who is on the run from the law after leading the police on a 29-mile car chase. Brandon says he’s “peacefully resisting” a federal arrest warrant by leaving town and heading to Hollywood to become a rock star. But, Brandon’s parents aren’t blaming just him for making a mess of his life. They say they also blame his new wife, Chloe, who encouraged Brandon to “follow his dreams.” You won’t want to miss this family reunion. And, find out if Dr.Phil can help put this family back together again. (CTD)

Friday, March 3

Show #15080 (RATING TBD)



"My Mom is the Worst Mom in History"



ALL-NEW! Elora claims her mother, Vicki, is sometimes “the worst mom in history” and acts more like a selfie-taking teenager than a responsible parent. When Elora was growing up, she says Vicki, who has her master’s degree in clinical psychology, took the easy way out when it came to dealing with the stress of Elora’s difficult teen years. She says her mother put her in the psych ward three times and even put her in foster care. Elora says she is now worried about her 8-year-old brother and 8-year-old niece who are currently living with her mother. She says she’s fearful history will repeat itself, and Vicki will give up and put the children in a psych ward just like she did to her. Elora asks Dr. Phil to help her mom grow up and act like a mom. (CTD)

