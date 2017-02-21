Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

Monday, February 20 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15030 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“ Did Stepdad Molest His Stepdaughter and Granddaughter? Did Grandma Know?”

ALL-NEW! Angie claims her stepfather, Ralph, routinely sexually abused her as a teen to teach her how to be a good wife and sexually please a man when she grew up. And, Angie says that her stepfather didn’t stop with her. She claims after she gave birth to her daughter Hannah, Ralph turned his attention, affection and sexual abuse toward her. Angie and Hannah also claim Grandma Leta knew all about the abuse. In fact, they say sometimes Leta was right there, literally looking the other way, and sometimes, actually delivering food to Ralph in the bathtub while they say he was doing the unthinkable to Hannah. Ralph adamantly denies abusing either Angie or Hannah, and Leta says she never saw anything that would indicate any abuse ever took place. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised. (CTD)

Tuesday, February 21 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15307 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“Did Stepdad Molest His Stepdaughter and Granddaughter: The Polygraph Results”



ALL-NEW! Dr. Phil continues his conversation with Angie who claims her stepfather, Ralph, routinely sexually abused her as a teen to teach her how to be a good wife and sexually please a man when she grew up. And, Angie says that her stepfather didn’t stop with her. She claims after she gave birth to her daughter Hannah, Ralph turned his attention, affection, and sexual abuse toward her. For the first time in 15 years, Angie and Hannah come face-to-face with Ralph, who adamantly denies the allegations. In an attempt to prove his innocence, Ralph agrees to take a polygraph examination. What does the test reveal? This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised . (CTD)



Wednesday, February 22 EXCLUSIVE!

Show #15415 (TV PG (L))



“Neighbor Shooting: Self-Defense or an Angry Husband Out for Revenge?”



ALL-NEW! A deadly neighborhood shooting stuns a quiet Texas suburb. Hector Campos fatally shot his neighbor Ana Weed, a mother and grandmother, after an altercation in his driveway. He claims it was self-defense, but her family says they believe it was revenge. The exclusive interview with Campos. (CTD)



Thursday, February 23

Show #15062 (TV PG (L))



"My Ex-Boyfriend Believes He is Jesus and Scolded, Starved and Tortured Me"



ALL-NEW! Jem says she believes her ex-boyfriend is dangerous and delusional. Jem says during their relationship, Joshua told her he was Jesus, Gilgamesh and lived previously as a King. She also claims that he tried to get her to believe that she was Mary Magdalene. She also claims he told her that he spoke regularly to the Archangel Michael and made her life a living hell. Jem claims that Joshua tried to brainwash her while they were together. Joshua, who is currently homeless, says he believes his contact with the Dr. Phil show has been divinely inspired to allow him to spread the word of God and heal his family. Joshua believes Dr. Phil is going to recognize what Joshua understands both spiritually and psychologically. Joshua’s appearance on the show is, he says, going to be the credential he needs to spread his message further and will prepare him “as an arrow in the quiver of the Lord.” Joshua admits to being physically abusive to Jem in the past, saying he was in “spiritual warfare” at the time. Joshua claims Jem was a “disturbed person.” Joshua says he is an ambassador of Christ, an apostle and a messenger of the Lord. Willie, Joshua’s father, says he believes his son is mentally ill. Willie says Joshua needs help because he believes he is the Second Coming of Jesus and wants people to worship him. Willie says he has told his son he is not Jesus and that it is ridiculous, but Joshua believes all the fatherly advice he gives him is based on the devil. (CTD)

Friday, February 24

Show #15060 (TV 14 (L))



"My Entitled, Lazy, Adult Rapper Son is Sinking This Family!"



ALL-NEW! Cindy and Jim say they are fed up with their 35-year-old son, Brandon. They say he’s a moocher who refuses to get job, wears superhero costumes on a daily basis, and has caused $15,000 in damages to their property. Brandon says his parents don’t understand how his mind works. He admits to wearing superhero costumes and going on nightly “Batman” vigilante missions. Brandon says he also created a rapper persona named “Ceeza Caprice” and considers himself a “God MC” who can rap to any beat. Brandon’s sister, Harmony, says she blames her parents for Brandon’s behavior. She says they enable Brandon. She claims Brandon is a manipulator who sees it as a challenge to live off others. (CTD)

