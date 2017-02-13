Kala Brown on Dr. Phil (Photo: Peteski Productions/CBS Television Distribution)

Monday, February 13 - EXCLUSIVE!

Show #15416 (TV 14 (S)(D))



“The Girl in the Box: Kala Brown’s Story of Abduction by a Suspected Serial Killer”



ALL-NEW! Missing woman Kala Brown made national headlines when she was discovered alive two months after she mysteriously disappeared in South Carolina. She says she was kidnapped, locked in a metal storage container and chained by the neck on the isolated property of a man police now suspect is a serial killer. Kala speaks out for the first time in an exclusive interview about her life in captivity. (CTD)



Tuesday, February 14 – EXCLUSIVE!

Show #15417 (TV 14 (S)(D))



“The Girl in the Box: Kala Brown’s Story of Abduction by a Suspected Serial Killer, Her Dramatic Rescue”



ALL-NEW! Rescued after being allegedly kidnapped by a suspected serial killer and spending more than two months locked in a metal storage container, Kala Brown continues to tell her story of captivity. She claims her alleged abductor hoped she would one day fall in love with him. Inside her fight to survive and her dramatic rescue. (CTD)

Wednesday, February 15

Show #15091 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

“Bad Boy Blake with Abs of Steel: Can Dr. Phil Break through His Cold Heart?”



ALL-NEW! Twenty-six-year-old Blake is a college graduate who studied psychology and was on the dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA. But, he has admittedly thrown it to the wayside to sit around all day and smoke pot in the rent-free house his mom has put him up in. He has some aspirations – like stripping off his shirt to show off his self-professed buff body, because he claims he has some real potential as a model. But Blake’s mom, Sandra, and sister, Sarah, say there’s something deeply wrong with Blake because they claim he’s verbally abusive to them and disrespectful to other women. And, they claim he refuses to work for less than $100,000. What is really going on with Blake? And, can Dr. Phil break through his tough façade? (CTD)

Thursday, February 16

Show #15064 (TV 14 (D))



“Multiple Restraining Orders and Fake Births: What’s Next?”



ALL-NEW! Brittany says she wrote to Dr. Phil devastated after finding out that her boyfriend, the man she loved and with whom she is having a baby, was leading a double life. She says she was shocked, destroyed, duped and wanted to speak with Dr. Phil to help other women avoid falling into the same trap. But Dr. Phil discovered that Brittany was leaving out some very important details. What his team uncovered were headline after headline suggesting Brittany’s history of harassing men, fabricating pregnancies, births, and even infant deaths. Brittany was also convicted of falsifying two birth certificates after lying to a judge about having twins to avoid jail. She even presented the judge a photoshopped picture of herself holding these fabricated bouncing new babies as proof. Before he meets Brittany and reveals what he has learned, Dr. Phil sits down with some of her former friends and one of her exes who make additional allegations regarding Brittany. (CTD)

Friday, February 17

Show #15314 (TV 14 (D))



“Multiple Restraining Orders and Fake Births: Brittany Speaks” Part 2



ALL-NEW! It all began with an email from a woman named Brittany, who wrote to Dr. Phil saying she was devastated after finding out her boyfriend, whose baby she’s carrying, was leading a double life. But as Dr. Phil began digging deeper into her story, he discovered that Brittany wasn't telling the whole story. Instead, Dr. Phil uncovered headline after headline suggesting Brittany’s history of harassing men and fabricating pregnancies, births and infant deaths. Dr. Phil spoke to her former friends Randi and Haley, who gave an in-depth look into the web of lies they claimed Brittany was weaving. Today, Dr. Phil sits down with Brittany and reveals what he has learned, and even asks her to prove she is pregnant. Plus, see what sent Brittany storming off the stage, resulting in an emotional backstage conversation with Dr.Phil. (CTD)

