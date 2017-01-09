Dr. Phil (Logo: CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

All new episodes this week!

Monday, January 9

Show #15067 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"I Am Convinced My Beautiful Wife Is Poisoning Me with Borax! Who Did I Marry?"



ALL-NEW! Jeremy says he believes his wife, Kelly, is trying to poison him to death by putting Borax in his food and drinks so she can collect his insurance money. He says he also suspects Kelly is cheating with multiple men and is covering her tracks. Jeremy claims he has evidence supporting his claims including: soda bottles and urine samples that contain Borax. Kelly emphatically denies poisoning or cheating on her husband. She claims Borax was in her car so she could make bouncy balls with her children.

Tuesday, January 10

Show #15055 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“Discipline Dilemma: How to Help a Shoplifting, Class-Cutting, Sexting 16-Year-Old"

ALL-NEW! April and Nate want help for their 16-year-old daughter, Annalisa, who they say they believe is prostituting herself for money and doing drugs. Annalisa’s aunt and uncle, Tanya and Dave, say they believe Nate and April are “doing a horrible job” at parenting Annalisa. They say they’re afraid that if something doesn’t happen soon, their niece will die. April and Nate say they have tried everything and want Dr. Phil’s help in order to save their daughter’s life.



Wednesday, January 11

Show #15032 (TV 14 (L))



"Our Toddler Grandson is Malnourished and Living in a Homeless Shelter with Our Troubled Son"



ALL-NEW! Terry and her ex, John, say they want their “homeless, lazy” son David to give legal custody of his 2-year-old son to them. Terry and John claim their grandson is surviving on milk and crackers, wearing filthy clothes, and drinking out of a moldy sippy cup. David, however, disputes these claims and refuses to hand over custody, even though he admits that he is struggling.



Thursday, January 12

Show #15056 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"A Vindictive Ex-Wife or an Erratic Ex-Husband Using His Religion to Excuse His Behavior?"



ALL-NEW! Crystal claims her ex-husband, Christian, has grabbed her by the throat, thrown her to the ground and literally hears God talking to him. She claims Christian’s behavior has become so erratic that she has banned him from seeing their 12-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son because she doesn’t know what he might do. But Christian and his current wife, Amy, say Crystal is the problem and has turned the children against their father and uses them as a weapon to get money. Is Crystal protecting her children or is she keeping them away from their father out of spite?