What's On Dr. Phil! 1/8-1/12! All new!

Monday, January 8

Show #16051 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"My Husband’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Our Family and Now CPS Has Our Children. Can We Get Them Back?"



ALL-NEW! For nine years, Tatiana was a member of a strict religious group. She claims she wasn’t allowed to celebrate holidays or birthdays, or get an education, and felt isolated from family and friends. Tatiana says she wasn’t born religious but claims her husband, Robert, a devout Jehovah’s Witness, used her innocence about the religion to pressure her into becoming a member. But four months ago, she left the religion and now wants her husband to leave, too. To make matters worse, Tatiana and Robert say CPS recently put their children in foster care over what they claim was a misunderstanding. Now, they’re fighting to get them back, but Dr. Phil says their approach is all wrong. Will Robert leave his religion for Tatiana, and can they get their children back? Dr. Phil offers some advice, but will they take it? (CTD)

Tuesday, January 9

Show #16032 (TV PG (L))



“Obsessed with My Father’s Death: Was it Murder?"



ALL-NEW! Two weeks after 60-year-old Rex went into the hospital complaining of shortness of breath, he was dead. His daughter Amanda says that when she was going through her father’s belongings after his death, she found his Book of Mormon where Rex had left what she believes is a suspicious note written six hours before his death. According to Amanda, the note said, “She may be trying to kill me.” Despite an autopsy finding that he died of natural causes, Amanda says she is convinced her father was murdered and thinks she has the evidence to back her up in a court of law. Her mother, Sandy, and brother Aaron both say she’s been so obsessed with her father’s death that she’s given up on her life. Amanda says the only person who can tell her what to do next is Dr. Phil. Does he tell her she has no case, or does he think Amanda should keep up the fight? (CTD)



Wednesday, January 10

Show #16068 (TV PG (L)(S)(D))

"My Parents Don’t Love Me, Have Abandoned Me and Wish They Never Adopted Me"

ALL-NEW! Eighteen-year-old Maddie claims her adoptive parents, Beth and Jim, have lied and betrayed her, all because she wasn’t the “perfect child” she says her parents thought they adopted. Maddie claims her parents have gone out of their way to label her with a severe mental illness and paint her as the reason their family is dysfunctional. Maddie says her parents have not only recently kicked her out of the house, but have even placed keypad locks on their bedroom doors to “protect” themselves from her. Maddie says her parents have had her arrested multiple times for mental health checks and even had her committed to a psychiatric hospital, where she claims to have been locked in a padded room. Beth and Jim insist Maddie’s behavior is out of control and insist everything they have done has been in their family and daughter’s best interest. Have these parents overreacted to and exaggerated their daughter’s behavior, or is Maddie as out of control as they claim? (CTD)

Thursday, January 11

Show #16079 (TV PG (L))



“Starting Fires, Killing Cats, Torturing Her Brother. ‘I’m Afraid of My 11-Year-Old Daughter’”

ALL-NEW! From the outside, Tina says her 11-year-old daughter appears like a sweet, innocent girl, but Tina claims she’s actually a dangerous killer. Tina claims her daughter has started fires in the house, killed a cat, and even tried to smother her baby brother. Tina claims she doesn’t know where her daughter’s extreme behavior comes from, but Tina’s cousin Colleen says it’s Tina fault, and she’s in denial. Does Dr. Phil agree with Colleen, or is there another reason for the 11-year-old’s behavior? (CTD)



Friday, January 12

Show #16069 (TV PG (L))



"From Riches to Rags: How Did a Wealthy Suburban Stay-at-Home Mom Become a Mooch Living Off Her Parents?"

ALL-NEW! Carrie says when she first met her husband, Steve, she saw him as her “knight in shining armor” and was swept away by their lifestyle of lavish vacations, fancy shopping sprees and fine dining, all funded by his six-figure paycheck. But, that all came to a halt when Steve traded in his high-paying Wall Street job to be a small businessman selling marijuana, which is legal for adults 21 and over to buy and use in his current home state. Steve says he chose this new line of work as it allowed him to be more accessible to their children, while he claims Carrie was an uninvolved mother and constantly drunk ... a lifestyle which he says also contributed to her gaining twice her body weight and having multiple trips to rehab. This past year, the two separated, and Carrie’s parents, Charlie and Carolyn, allowed Carrie to move back home with them. However, Charlie and Carolyn have demanded that if Carrie lives with them rent-free, she must at least follow their one condition: she not abuse alcohol. Did she keep her end of the agreement? Find out when Carrie confesses several secrets to her family, hoping they will finally accept “who she really is.” (CTD)

