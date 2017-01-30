What's on DR. PHIL? 1/30-2/3! All new!

Dr. Phil (Logo: CTD)

Monday, January 30

Show #15073 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

" My Sister Went from a College Basketball Player to a Sugar Baby Party Teen with Disturbing Fantasies"



ALL-NEW! Nineteen-year-old Kalli was a college student with good grades on a basketball scholarship, but has admittedly thrown it all away for the party lifestyle as a sugar baby – dating older men for money and gifts. Kalli explains to Dr. Phil that her lifestyle is not dangerous as her mother, Michelle, and older sister, Taylor, are making it out to be. Michelle and Taylor say they are terrified that Kalli could get hurt or killed since Kalli is basically prostituting herself out to strange men and saying she gets a “high” off it. They also claim she shoplifts and has disturbing fantasies about torture and control. So what is really going on with Kalli? Kalli’s grandma Karen agrees her granddaughter is in trouble but says she believes it’s her own daughter, Michelle, who is to blame for being a negligent parent! And, hear from Kalli’s father, Mo, who makes a tearful plea for Kalli to get her life together. (CTD)

Tuesday, January 31

Show #15086 (TV PG (L)(S)(D))



"My Fiancée Needs Wife Lessons before I Put a Ring on Her Finger"

ALL-NEW! Josh says he has very specific and high demands for his future wife, Rebecca, whom he has been dating for over two years, and he says she is not ready to walk down the aisle yet. Josh says he’s a traditional man who brings home the bacon and expects Rebecca to keep a spotless home, take care of the children, and put supper on the table when he gets home from work. Rebecca says Josh is too controlling and feels nothing she ever does is good enough for him. Rebecca says she wants Dr. Phil to fix their relationship, but Josh says he wants to tell her something that he’s been holding in -- and says he fears she’s not going to be happy about what he has to say. (CTD)

Wednesday, February 1

Show #15041 (TV 14 (L))

"I Hate my Pathological, Alcoholic, Felon Mom"



ALL-NEW! Kristin says she hates her mother, Marna, who she claims is a pathological liar and a drunk who thrives on attention and drama. Marna, who admits she’s a liar, reveals to Dr. Phil the outrageous lies she says she’s been telling everyone, including her fiancé, Mark. And, hear about the secret that shocks everyone – including Dr. Phil.

(CTD)

Thursday, February 2

Show #15414 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

“15-Year-Old Runs Away with Her Friend’s Dad: The Amber Alert, the Search and the Rescue”



ALL-NEW! Calah Waskow made national news when the 15-year-old was allegedly abducted by her friend's 37-year-old father. Authorities issued an Amber Alert, and Calah was found safe five days later, but many questions remained. What happened to her while she was missing? Did she have a secret relationship with the older man? Calah tells her story in an exclusive interview. (CTD)



Friday, February 3

Show #15084 (TV PG (L))



“Whatever Happened to the Guest Claiming to Be Pregnant with Baby Jesus?”



ALL-NEW! One of Dr. Phil’s most asked about guests is back! She is known as the girl who claimed she was pregnant with baby Jesus, swore Eminem was her father and said she was a contestant on American Idol. It’s been four months since Haley left Dr. Phil’s stage and went into treatment. Find out why her family says Haley may be more delusional and paranoid now more than ever. (CTD)

