What's on DR. PHIL? 1/23-1/27! All new!

Monday, January 23

Show #15085 (TV 14 (S)(D))

"My Husband Is Attracted to Little Girls but I’m Standing by Him"



ALL-NEW! Tabitha says she has no problem with her husband Gary being a self-proclaimed "virtuous pedophile." Five years into their marriage, after they had already taken in young foster children, Gary revealed his secret confession to his wife: he’s attracted to little girls. Gary insists he does not act on his urges, and Tabitha says she believes him. She says she is also comfortable with Gary spending time with their young granddaughters. But Gary’s ex-foster daughter tells a different story. The girl who was just 10 years old when she lived with Gary comes face-to-face with him and makes some shocking accusations. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised.

Tuesday, January 24

Show #15076 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

“A Housewife’s Double Life”



ALL-NEW! Marcedes, a wife and a mother of two, recently revealed on social media that she was leading a double life as an escort, a secret she even kept from her own husband, Andrew. She also says Andrew just learned that he is not the father of their youngest child -- Marcedes’ former client is. She says she came to the Dr. Phil Show to come clean about her past and get help to change her behavior. Andrew admitted he knew Marcedes was stripping when they first met, but says he only found out about her escorting when he confronted her about their youngest child’s paternity. He says he is ready to divorce Marcedes but wants her to get help for the sake of their children.

Wednesday, January 25 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15078 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"The Girl in the Closet: Five Years Later"



ALL-NEW! Lauren was held captive in a closet by her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Kenneth, from the ages of 2 to 8 years old. She says during the six excruciating years, she was tortured, starved, and abused. She says since her rescue, she has struggled to regain control of her life. Lauren says she suffers from flashbacks, nightmares and night terrors – which she says leave her paralyzed with fear. Lauren’s girlfriend, Janae, says she’s witnessed them firsthand and fears for Lauren’s life. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised.

Thursday, January 26 ***ADVISORY: STRONG SEXUAL CONTENT***

Show #15316 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“The Girl in the Closet: ‘Why I Never Tried to Save Her’”



ALL-NEW! Blake’s younger sister, Lauren, was held captive in a closet by their mother and stepfather for six years. Blake says she was brainwashed by her parents into believing that Lauren deserved to be in the closet. She says she and her siblings referred to Lauren as “that girl,” “it,” and “the problem.” Blake says she tried to help Lauren by sneaking her out of the closet, giving her food, and bathing her. Blake also says she’s carried guilt for not rescuing her little sister. This show contains sexual content. Viewer discretion advised.

Friday, January 27

Show #15088 (rating TBA)



“Our Deadbeat Son Stole $40,000 From Us, And Refuses To Move Out Of Our Home With His Lazy Girlfriend!”

Description TBA.

