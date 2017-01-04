What's on DR. PHIL? 1/2-1/6!

DR. PHIL (Photo: CTD)

DR. PHIL on WUSA9

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

New episodes starting Tuesday!

Monday, January 2

Show #15036RR (TV 14 (L)(D))



"Help, Dr. Phil! We’re Worried Our 18-Year-Old Teen Is Being Groomed by a Man in Argentina to Be Sold as a Sex Slave!"



Eighteen-year-old Maddy’s family say they are terrified she is being “groomed” by a man in Argentina and are worried she is going to be sold as a sex slave! Maddy’s mom, Tonia, says Maddy met her “boyfriend,” 19-year-old Andres, through a video game 13 months ago and ever since then, she’s been determined to fly to Argentina and start a new life with a man she has never met in person. Maddy says that Andres has promised her a place to live, money to spend, and even assured Maddy he would assist her with getting schooling once she arrives in Argentina. Maddy says the reason she came on the Dr. Phil show is so she can prove her family wrong, because she says she knows there is no way her online boyfriend is the sex trafficking criminal her family believes he could be. Is Andres the person he claims to be? See what happens! (Original airdate: 10/18/16) (CTD)



Tuesday, January 3

Show #15065 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"My Handsome Reality TV Star Ex and Father of My Son Thinks He’s God’s Gift to Women"



Jessica says she was instantly attracted to Jason, known as “Tank D.,” one of the stars of CMT’s hit show Redneck Island, and they started dating. But now, Jessica claims the man she loved for over 18 months is an arrogant, self-centered narcissist who cares more about partying and verbally trashing her than their 6-month-old baby son. Jessica says she believes this reality show "celebrity" is not only a deadbeat dad but an abusive, manipulating narcissist who is acting inappropriately with his female fans and firmly believes he cheated on her with Katie, a co-star from Redneck Island. Jason says Jessica knew he was wild from the start and failed to tame his bad boy ways. He admits he’s called Jessica names but adamantly denies he’s ever been physically abusive toward her. Jason says Jessica needs to stop using their son as a manipulative tool, because they are not together. Jason 100 percent denies cheating with Katie on season 5 of Redneck Island, but Katie says otherwise -- and in a shocking revelation, Katie reveals the full truth to Jessica. Will Jason continue to deny the affair or finally admit to cheating? (CTD)

Wednesday, January 4

Show #15049 (TV PG)



“Weekly Ambulance Rides, Nearly 100 Doctors: ‘My Mother Thinks She is Dying but It’s All in Her Head’”



Adrienne says her mother, Cathy’s, severe anxiety has her believing she is dying every day from a life-threatening illness. Adrienne says in just the past six months, her mother has seen over 75 doctors and specialists, and called 911 and been taken by ambulance to the hospital multiple times a week. After over 100 blood tests, CAT scans, and MRIs, Adrienne says Cathy refuses to accept the non-life threatening results. Adrienne says her mother refuses to live in her own home and has moved in with her Aunt Deborah because she believes she needs her vitals monitored by someone constantly. Adrienne says her mother refuses to believe she is suffering from anxiety and believing she is dying has become her identity. Deborah, who says she’s had enough of chauffeuring her sister to doctor’s appointments and following the ambulances to the hospital, is desperate for Cathy to move out. (CTD)

Thursday, January 5

Show #15074 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



“A Lawyer Convicted of Hypnotizing and Assaulting His Female Clients”

An attorney convicted of charges related to hypnotizing several female clients and sexually assaulting them was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Former clients claim they hired attorney Michael Fine to handle their divorces, but claim they were hypnotized during legal meetings and when they awoke from the hypnosis, their clothing was askew, and they had no memory of the encounter. Two alleged victims speak out for the first time. (CTD)

Friday, January 6

Show #15009 (TV 14 (L))

"I Want Answers! Did My Son’s Best Friend Pull the Trigger?"

Christina says she believes the wrong man was given a life sentence for her son Steffin’s murder. She says she believes it was her son’s good friend, Devin, who is guilty of pulling the trigger. But Devin says he did not have the gun, load the gun or shoot the gun that killed his friend; he says he was just there when it happened, and he has served his time for negligent homicide in connection with Steffin’s death. Christina claims Devin is a liar and did pull the trigger, and says she does not understand why he did not serve a longer sentence. See what happens when Dr. Phil asks Devin to take a lie detector test. Does Devin have any answers for Christina about her son’s murder? Watch as Dr. Phil carefully unravels clues as he works to help Christina heal from the aftermath of her son’s murder. (CTD)

