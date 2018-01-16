What's On DR. PHIL! 1/15-1/19! All new!

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Dr. Phil McGraw attends 2016 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Eisman, 2016 Getty Images)

Monday, January 15

Show #16073 (TV 14 (L))



"Help! My Narcissist Ex is Abusing My Children and Nobody Believes Me!"



ALL-NEW! Pamela says in just nine days, she is likely going to jail for not complying with court orders because she refuses to allow her ex, Justin, his court-ordered visitations with their children. Pamela says she believes Justin is a dangerous narcissist who she claims has locked the kids out of the house and attempted to drown their oldest daughter in the pool. Pamela says she will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from Justin, even if that means going to jail. Justin claims Pamela is a hateful, controlling, bitter ex, who has brainwashed their children into making up stories, and says Pamela’s claims of abuse are lies! These parents have been back and forth to court and claim nothing has been resolved. So, who is telling the truth? Is Justin an abusive father, or is Pamela a jealous ex making up stories for revenge? Can Dr. Phil get these parents on the same page for the sake of their children? Find out! (CTD)

Tuesday, January 16

Show #16077 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"Our 15-Year-Old Criminal Daughter is Ruining Her Life and Our Marriage!"

ALL-NEW! Fifteen-year-old Sadara, who has been arrested over 50 times, is not in school, smokes, drinks, has stolen cars, and even stole a safe full of family valuables worth $30,000. Sadara says she gets an adrenaline rush from her life of crime. Her parents, Cynthia and Robert, are currently separated in part because they are at odds over how to parent Sadara, who was just released from a juvenile facility for violating probation. Sadara says she grew up having a painful childhood. She claims she was excited at first when her mother’s husband, Robert, stepped in and then adopted her, but claims he went too far with his discipline -- spanking her bottom, cutting her hair, and chaining her ankles with padlocks. But Robert believes he can do a better job of parenting than Cynthia, who he says allows their daughter to get away with far too much. Can Cynthia get back the little girl she used to have before she became a 15-year-old burglar, runaway, and high school dropout? Find out what Sadara says she would like to see happen at home in order to try and avoid a life of prison. (CTD)

Wednesday, January 17

Show #16083 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))



"Dr. Phil, You’re Our Last Hope’; Amazing Stories of Recovery"



ALL-NEW! Dr. Phil is addressing what he feels is a red alert crisis in America: drug and alcohol addiction, which affects 28 million addicts. Over the past 16 seasons, Dr. Phil has been able to help nearly 500 guests with inpatient treatment for substance abuse. Today, he will update some of their amazing recovery stories in hopes that they might inspire others who are struggling with addiction. Find out what happened to three sisters, Valeen, Amanda, and Tiffany, who were not only dangerously addicted to heroin, but also using it together every day. And what happen to Niki, who appeared on the show addicted, homeless, and pregnant? Niki returns to give her shocking update. Bethany said not even a medically induced coma and open heart surgery could get her to stop her dangerous heroin addiction -- find out how she’s doing now. Plus, numerous past guests and their families return to the Dr. Phil stage to share their amazing stories of recovery. (CTD)



Thursday, January 18

Show #16044 (TV PG (L))



"My Husband Refuses to Get a Job and Believes He is Going to Become a Famous ‘Murder Rapper'"



ALL-NEW! Melissa says shortly after she and her husband, Nick, married, he started painting his face with scary makeup, dressing like a “demonic clown” and composing “vile” music about killing people. Melissa says Nick now goes by the name “King Krimzon” and believes he is going to be a famous “murder rapper.” She says Nick refuses to get a job and spends all day posting scary music videos online, live streaming and decorating their home with scary monsters. But Nick says his wife is working, so he does not see any reason to get a job. And, he says rapping about murder is therapeutic and helps him work out his aggression. Melissa says they are behind on all their bills and their cars are in danger of being repossessed. Melissa’s mother, Linda, says the financial strain is taking a toll on her daughter and caused her to be hospitalized. But Nick says his wife needs to understand that he really needs to focus on his “art” right now and stop fighting with him about it. He says professional horrorcore rap duo Insane Clown Posse at one time thought his music was cool and he was getting some good attention. Hear what the members of Insane Clown Posse have to say about that and what they really think of Nick’s music. (CTD)



Friday, January 19

Show #14201 (TV 14 (S)(D))



“Spiritual Leader in the Spotlight: Ex-Rabbi Accused”



ALL-NEW! A scandal erupted last year in the “New Age” and Jewish communities with allegations of sex abuse and harassment against spiritual teacher and former rabbi Marc Gafni. Gafni insists he’s been falsely accused and his character and work have been demeaned through attacks in the press and on blogs. Gafni sits down with Dr. Phil to reveal why he says he has been the target of a smear campaign and warns it could happen to anyone. (CTD)

