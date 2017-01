Incredible father-daughter wedding dance

Lauren Crane and her dad, Trent Owens, surprised their guests with some stylish dance moves on Saturday at Lauren's wedding in McKinney, and they brought down the house.

Watch the video below, taken by Jared L. Christopher with the Star-Telegram.

Can't see the video? Go here. Visit the Star-Telegram for more information.

