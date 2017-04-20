Starbucks barista loses it over unicorn frappuccino mania

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino. (Photo: Starbucks)

Starbucks hopped on the unicorn-food theme earlier this week with its limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino, and not everyone is happy about it.

On Wednesday, a man who said he is Starbucks barista, posted a video on Twitter where he begged the masses to stop ordering the drink. Braden Burson said the drink, which "tastes like a Sweet Tart," is ruining the lives of Starbucks baristas everywhere.

"I need to rant just a little bit," Burson said in the video before launching into a full-on tirade against the pink and blue swirled treat.

Burson said Starbucks aficionados began itching to try the drink weeks ago when photos were shared on social media.

"Because it's been so popular online everyone is like 'oh my gosh I need to try it when it comes out,'" he said.

The drink is made with pink powder blended into cream Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle and apparently its not too much to make.

"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life."

Starbucks is offering the drink through April 23. Hang in there, Burson!

