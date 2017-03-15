Soaps preempted on 3/16 & 3/17. No episodes missed. Storylines resume 3/20

Young & Restless (Photo: CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Please note that on Thursday and Friday, March 16-17, WUSA9 will air daytime coverage of The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament from 12-5 p.m.

CBS is preempting their own programming and therefore no soap opera episodes will be missed. The Young & The Restless and The Bold & The Beautiful storylines will pick up where they left off on Monday, March 20.

