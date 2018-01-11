Why are people so obsessed with Instant Pots? Save $100 and find out

A family cooking. (Photo: Monkey Business Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

It can steam. It can slow cook. It can boil, saute, sterilize - and more.

That range of functions is one of the reasons the Instant Pot and similar multi-cookers have continued to be hot sellers even after the holidays, when an Instant Pot was Amazon's top gift for the kitchen. A multi-cooker has been the most popular purchase by our fans so far this month.

Still, some might have been slow to warm to the Instant Pot because of its price. Top models can retail for $300 or more. Fortunately, we've got some good news for those aspiring home chefs: Instant Pots and multi-cookers are on sale.

Williams Sonoma is offering the six-quart model of the popular Instant Pot Duo Plus60 for $119.95, which will save you $120. And if you're willing to wait few weeks, you can take advantage of a huge Sur La Table sale on the Instant Pot Ultra, which offers more control over temperature and settings compared to the Duo:

Instant Pot Ultra, three-quart, $119.95 (suggested $240). Ships Feb. 13. Click here to pre-order.

Instant Pot Ultra, six-quart, $149.99 (suggested $300). Ships Jan. 28. Click here to pre-order.

Instant Pot Ultra, eight-quart, $179.95 (suggested $360). Ships Feb. 18. Click here to pre-order.

Not sure which Instant Pot is right for you? Check out this guide from our friends at Reviewed.com.

If you really don't want to wait to steam, broil and/or fry your dinner, the well-reviewed multi-cookers below also are on sale and available on Amazon now. Some deals may require an Amazon Prime Account. Don't have a Prime Account? Don't worry - you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

These prices were updated at 1:30 p.m. EST Thursday. We'll update them again on Friday.

Crock-Pot six-quart multi-cooker, $59.09 (save 26%)

KitchenAid multi-cooker, $179.99 (save $170)

COSORI six-quart multi-cooker, $92.95 (save 7%)

Cuisinart four-quart multi-cooker, $94.16 (save $141)

