Sheryl Crow guests on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS just got a little bit cooler!
Grammy Award Winner Sheryl Crow performs two songs on the April 18 episode.
Tune in from 10-11 p.m.
Fans are eager to hear the world premiere of “Roller Skate” and the first single “Halfway There.”
Earlier this season on the show, viewers were treated to a performance by country star Maren Morris.
April 18 episode: “Krewe” – While Pride listens in on a wiretap of Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber), the NCIS team investigates a train heist of hundreds of Navy weapons.
NOTE: The NCIS: NEW ORLEANS third season finale airs on May 16.
