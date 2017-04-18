Sheryl Crow guests on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

Sheryl Crow on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS. (Photo: CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS just got a little bit cooler!

Grammy Award Winner Sheryl Crow performs two songs on the April 18 episode.

Tune in from 10-11 p.m.

Fans are eager to hear the world premiere of “Roller Skate” and the first single “Halfway There.”

Earlier this season on the show, viewers were treated to a performance by country star Maren Morris.

April 18 episode: “Krewe” – While Pride listens in on a wiretap of Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber), the NCIS team investigates a train heist of hundreds of Navy weapons.

NOTE: The NCIS: NEW ORLEANS third season finale airs on May 16.





