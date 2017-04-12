Pet adoption event today in Alexandria

Last Chance Animal Rescue

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - If you're in the market for a new furry friend then you're in luck!

Last Chance Animal Rescue is hosting an adoption event at the South Alexandria Petco today from noon to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Vote for WUSA9's new service puppy's name | Meet WUSA9's new service puppy litterI

And even better, if you can't make it today, the adoption event is seven days a week at the same time and ending at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Last Chance Animals Rescue said on their Facebook, "All of our pets are spayed/neutered and up-to-date on age appropriate vaccines."

If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can get pre-approved by filling out the adoption form. Forms may be downloaded from the Last Chance Animal Rescue website.





© 2017 WUSA-TV