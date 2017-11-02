New Thursday Prime! Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon & Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. premiere!

S.W.A.T. (PHOTO: CBS) (Photo: ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Thursday nights are back!

CBS and WUSA9 debut a new prime line-up on November 2.

THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON move to their regular time periods and you will not want to miss the season premieres of MOM, LIFE IN PIECES and S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore.

Check out Thursdays from 8-11 p.m.:

THE BIG BANG THEORY AT 8 P.M.

“The Proton Regeneration” – Sheldon goes head-to-head with Wil Wheaton for the role of the new Professor Proton. Also, Penny steps in to take care of Halley when Bernadette and Wolowitz both wind up on bed rest.



Emmy Award Winner Bob Newhart and Wil Wheaton guest star.

YOUNG SHELDON AT 8:30 P.M.

“Rockets, Communists, and the Dewey Decimal System” – To appease his worried mother, Sheldon employs the techniques of a self-help book to try and make a friend.

MOM AT 9 P.M. - SEASON PREMIERE!

“Twinkle Lights and Grandma Shoes” – Bonnie gets cold feet when considering her future with Adam, and Christy risks failing an important test in order to help a fellow alcoholic.

Missi Pyle returns as Natasha, the birth mother of Jill’s foster daughter.

LIFE IN PIECES AT 9:30 P.M. - SEASON PREMIERE!

“Settlement Pacifier Attic Unsyncing” – When the entire Hughes family moves into John and Joan’s home after their kitchen is destroyed, their presence creates chaos for Joan. Also, Matt and Colleen are set to receive a huge monetary settlement from Colleen’s fall off the motel balcony on their wedding night; John tries to get Sophia back on track when she starts misbehaving; Tyler and Clementine make a surprise announcement to the family; and Jen and Greg attempt to persuade Lark to get rid of her pacifier.

S.W.A.T. AT 10 P.M. - SERIES PREMIERE!

A locally born SWAT sergeant, former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore), is newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati and David Lim star in the police drama inspired by the television series and feature film.

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Hondo has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds. His elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced SWAT officer who always puts the team first, despite feeling overlooked for the lead job; Jim Street, a cocky but promising new member of the group; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; and Victor Tan, a relatively new SWAT officer who uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team. Overseeing the unit is Jessica Cortez, the captain of L.A. Metro who values her job above all else, including her off-the-books relations with Hondo. Hondo’s team enjoys an intense rivalry with another L.A.-based unit led by Mumford, an aggressive leader who likes to do things his way. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.

