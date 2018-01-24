Murphy Brown is returning!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actor Candice Bergen arrives at American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_002 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Murphy Brown fans!

CBS just announced this classic comedy is coming back! Thirteen episodes are being produced for the 2018-19 broadcast season. Candice Bergen will reprise her starring role in this current day revival. How will her character Murphy Brown react in this new world of social media and expanded competition?

The show will be produced by Warner Bros. Television with Diane English (through Bend In The Road Productions) as writer and executive producer. Besides the title role, Bergen also will serve as an executive producer.

Murphy Brown aired on CBS from 1988-1998 and won numerous awards, including 18 Emmys and three Golden Globes. Candice Bergen garnered five Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe Award.

No other casting details are known at this time.

