Mermaids coming back to Virginia Aquarium in April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The mermaids are once again set to take over the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.
On each Monday in April, aquarium visitors can enjoy Mermaid Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests will continue to be treated to a timed viewing of mermaids in the Red Sea Tunnel.
Mermaid themed story time and puppet shows, musical performances, and a mermaid craft will also be available.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 for Aquarium members and $30 for non-members, and they are on sale online here.
