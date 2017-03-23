Mermaids coming back to Virginia Aquarium in April

(Photo: https://www.virginiaaquarium.com)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The mermaids are once again set to take over the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

On each Monday in April, aquarium visitors can enjoy Mermaid Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests will continue to be treated to a timed viewing of mermaids in the Red Sea Tunnel.

Mermaid themed story time and puppet shows, musical performances, and a mermaid craft will also be available.

Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 for Aquarium members and $30 for non-members, and they are on sale online here.

