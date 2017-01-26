Mary Tyler Moore (CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Join WUSA9 and CBS for a one hour special on the legacy and life of beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore.

Hosted by Gayle King, MARY TYLER MORE: LOVE IS ALL AROUND will air on Thursday, January 26 from 9-10 p.m.

The program will feature original reporting and mine CBS’ vast archives to present the story of the pioneering actress’ life and career. In addition, the special will include interviews with Oprah Winfrey, newsmakers, admirers and others expressing their thoughts about Moore’s profound impact on acting and how women were portrayed in the media, as well as her work outside of entertainment.

Moore, whose iconic CBS comedy series “Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-77) forever changed television and how women were presented in the work place, died Tuesday. She was 80.

Moore had a long history with CBS, having starred in such series as “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1961-66); “The Mary Tyler Moore Hour” (1979); “Mary” (1985-86); and “New York News” (1995).

On the same date, please note WUSA9's revised prime schedule :

8-8:31 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8:31-9 p.m. Mom

9-10 p.m. Mary Tyler Moore-Love Is All Around

10-11 p.m. Pure Genius - season finale

