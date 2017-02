PHOTO: Animal Adventues Park/YouTube

Video from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, NY.

April, the giraffe, is giving birth to her fourth calf. April is 15 years old.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth.

Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months.

Learn more here.





