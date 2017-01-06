WUSA
Jack Hanna's Into The Wild & Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller on January 7

WUSA 7:10 PM. EST January 06, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On Saturday, January 7, Jack Hanna's Into The Wild (E/I, ages 13-16)  will air from 12-12:30 p.m. and Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller (E/I, ages 13-16) will air from 12:30-1 p.m.  Both shows will air in their regularly scheduled time periods. 


