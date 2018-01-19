WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: Due to CBS Sports programming in first quarter 2018, please note new time periods for Jack Hanna’s Into The Wild (E/I, ages 13-16) and Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller (E/I, ages 13-16).
On Sundays, 1/21/18-2/25/18, Jack Hanna’s Into The Wild will air from 12-12:30 p.m. and Animal Exploration With Jarod Miller from 12:30-1 p.m.
© 2018 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs