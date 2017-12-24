Wrestling team sends care packages to former teammates now serving in the military

Fenton, Mo-- The Rockwood Summit wrestling team is making sure some of its alumni is not forgotten about this Christmas. For the second year, the team is sending care packages to its former wrestlers now serving in the military. The care packages are filled with snacks, hygiene items and letters written by members of the team and coaches.

"We always say in our program about our alumni is you're never really gone. You're always still with us. We always want you to know we are right here for you guys," said coach Brent Batcheller.

Four former wrestlers who are now active duty military are receiving the care packages: John Bantle, Jake Baker, Brendan Cardinali and Tim Larrigan.

Larrigan, a 2014 graduate of Summit High School, is a member of the United States Marine Corps and is currently deployed in South Korea. He sent a video message to Five on Your Side to express his appreciation to his former team.

Larrigan said, "I just wanted to say thank you to the Rockwood Summit wrestling program for sending out the care packages and thinking of us during the holiday. It really means a lot to us knowing that we are loved and supported during this time of the year when ever some of us don't have the opportunity to come home. It really means the world to us."

