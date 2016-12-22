Where to get your christmas tree in the DMV



Ah, the Christmas tree, one of the major symbols of the holiday season. Posing as the centerpiece for your holiday decorated home, picking out the perfect Christmas tree can become a bit of a task. However, there’s no need for additional stress during the holiday season. Here is a list of the top places to purchase your Christmas tree in the District, Maryland, and Virginia. Happy hunting!

DC:

Dan and Bryan Christmas trees: Dan and Bryan Christmas Trees now has three Fresh Cut Christmas Tree lots for you to choose from. They are located at 3810 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, in Washington D.C. 4600 Davidson Drive, Chevy Chase, Maryland. The farm, at 4001 Engle Moler Road, Shepherdstown, West Virginia (weekends only).

DC Tree Delivery: DCTreeDelivery.com will deliver a Christmas tree to your front door. Starting at $89, the company says that their tree will bring that Christmas spirit right to your home by filling it will that classic Christmas tree aroma.

Maryland:

Linden Hill Christmas tree: Linden Hill Christmas Tree Farm located at 4102 Old Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is open Nov. 25 through Dec.17 or until sold out. Tree prices for cut-your-own or pre-cut range from $40 to $90.

Butler’s Orchard: Butler’s Orchard at 22222 Davis Mill Rd. in Germantown features cut-your-own Douglas fir trees as well as pre-cut trees. According to its website most trees are between 6 feet and 8 feet tall with a limited supply over trees taller than 8 feet.

Patuxent Nursery: There are a variety of fresh cut Christmas trees located at Patuxent Nursery, 2410 Crain Highway in Bowie, Maryland.

Virginia:

Almost Heavenly Christmas trees: Almost Heavenly Christmas Trees offers fresh-cut trees at a few seasonal tree lots in Northern Virginia including at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria at 5801 Duke St. Other locations are provided on its website.

Cox Farms: You can find fresh-cut trees at Cox Farms at 15621 Braddock Rd. in Centreville, Virginia. The farm is open daily Nov. 25 through Dec. 23.

Country loving Christmas tree farm: This farm has a variety of trees from White Pine, Scotch pine & Norway Spruce and Fresh Cut Fraser Firs. Also available are wreaths, bows, garland, tree stands, tree bags, tree food, brown free-range chicken eggs, and honey. Free hot cider, coloring books, and use of picnic tables. Located in Leesburg, Virginia. (703) 327-0643. Open weekends 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekdays by appointment only.

