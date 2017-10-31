Tips for trick-or-treat safety this Halloween

(Photo: Thinkstock)

The pumpkins are carved. The costumes are prepped.

But before parents head out with their little ghosts and goblins, there are a few things to know to keep them safe on Halloween.

Twice as many kids are killed, on average, while walking on Halloween compared to other days of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

With so many kids expected to walk through neighborhoods, there are steps parents and drivers can take to keep them safe on Oct. 31.

But good news -- there are things any parent can do to make sure their kids have a spooky, but not-so-scary, Halloween.

Tips for safe trick-or-treating:

1. Make sure costumes are visible. Add reflective tape or stickers, use light colors when possible.

2. Can your kid see? We love elaborate costumes, but covering a child's face with a mask or costume accessory means they may not be able to see approaching traffic. Consider using face paint instead.

3. Not too big, not too tight, make sure their costume is just right. Just like Goldilocks, your kids will be happiest if their costumes fits well and it doesn't restrict their movement. This will help them avoid injuries.

4. Light it up. Kids and adults should carry flashlights and glowsticks to make them more obvious to drivers and to light the way.

5. Follow the rules of the road (sidewalk). If you're out trick-or-treating, stick to sidewalks, cross the street in crosswalks or at corners, and make sure you're looking both ways before crossing.

5. Make sure kids are supervised. Kids under the age of 12 shouldn't be out alone. And older kids should stick in groups or with a buddy. And everyone should try to stick to well lit areas.

6. Know peak trick-or-treating times. Drivers on the road between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. should be especially alert. This is when most kids are out knocking on doors.

7. Slow and steady driving keeps them safe. If you're on the road at trick-or-treating time, drive slowly, take extra time at intersections, and enter and exit driveways carefully.

