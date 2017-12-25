Police on the search for kindly St. Nick

Police are asking for your help in identifying this jolly old man in a red suit, caught on surveillance video giving presents to good children across Hampton Roads. (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police were on the lookout for a suspicious old man on Sunday.

He's known for sneaking into houses through chimneys, and he's pretty recognizable.

"Suspect: Santa Claus, white male, ageless, 6 foot, over 400 pounds, white hair, twinkling eyes," came the description over the Virginia Beach Police scanner on Christmas Eve. "He should have a sleighful of packages in the back of his sleigh."

He wasn't just spotted on the Southside, either. Hampton Police caught our suspect, who goes by the alias Kris Kringle, on surveillance video:

A mysterious man in a red suit seen entering through the chimney of a Hampton home. Once inside, he reportedly thoroughly enjoyed a plethora of milk and cookies and left several packages under a Christmas tree before leaving on foot. Please help us identify him. pic.twitter.com/j1AF7z3Z3t — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) December 25, 2017

Virginia Beach dispatch concluded their BOLO on Santa with the following: "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"

