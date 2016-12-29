New Year's Eve preps underway at MGM National Harbor

MGM National Harbor

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - MGM National Harbor will increase its staff Saturday night as it prepares for its first New Year's Eve celebration.

The MGM tells WUSA9 around 100 people will work security at the resort and casino New Year's Eve night. Surveillance crews will also monitor 2,300 cameras on the MGM property.

"There's nothing on our gambling floor that will be happening, that we can't see," said Michael Ruggiano, MGM National Harbor director of surveillance.

Duran Duran will play a show at the MGM Saturday. The casino will also have a special midnight toast for its visitors.

The casino said it was possible more than 27,000 people could pass through its doors New Year's Eve day.

If you're interested in going to the MGM Saturday night, you'll need a ticket. MGM National Harbor is encouraging visitors to buy them in advance.

Tickets to enter the MGM on New Year's Eve night cost $75. They can be found on Ticketmaster. If you already have show, resort tickets or a restaurant reservation, you will be given complimentary access into the casino.

Guests are asked to wear either "upscale" or semi-formal attire.