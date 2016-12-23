Millions in the DMV traveling for the holidays

(Photo: Mark Wilson, 2005 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - The rush is on for millions of travelers trying to reach their loved ones for the holidays.

According to AAA, 2.3 million Washingtonians are expected to travel to see their loved ones for the holiday season.

On Friday morning, travelers were greeted with long lines at Reagan National Airport. At first glance, it looked intimidating, but the wait wasn’t too bad as holiday travelers tried to get out of town as quickly as they could.

“It’s fine. It’s really easy and smooth," one woman said.

A lot of people were heading to warm destinations, hoping to catch some sun and escape the cold temperatures in the DMV.

Andrew Falacci was heading to Mexico to go surfing with his family. It’s been a family tradition for 20 years.

"I've been going since I was 2 years old,” Falacci said.

Travel apps like TripIt also are helping fliers get to their destinations with greater ease. It organizes all travel plans in one place, which can be shared with others. The app, and others like it, are helping ease the holiday travel headache.



The biggest influx of people is expected to take place at about 4:00 p.m. Friday.

AAA said the number of people traveling by plane or on the road is up by more than 2 percent compared to 2015.