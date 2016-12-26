Local Holocaust survivor shares his story

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Love, strength and faith is what one of D.C.’s Holocaust survivors said kept him alive.

At 75-years-old, Alfred Münzer is one of the youngest living Holocaust survivors. As he and millions across the world celebrate Hanukkah, he is sharing his story.

"Mima [Siema] was completely illiterate, spoke no Dutch, only the Indonesian language, but had a heart of gold and she is the one that really saved my life,” said Münzer of the nanny to the Indonesian family that took him in during the Holocaust. "The [family] knew certainly that they were taking a tremendous risk.

In 1942, Münzer said his parents placed him into hiding at a neighbor's home in Holland. However, after multiple visits by Nazis or Gestapo, the neighbor gave him to her ex-husband who was an Indonesian man with three kids and nanny.

Munzer looked nothing like them, still the family treated him as one of their own. Only, he was not allowed outside.

"I remember periodically when the house was being searched, I would have to go into a little cellar. And all I remember about it was, I wasn't frightened because that's where they kept all their Christmas decorations and I remember very vividly, playing with the Christmas decorations,” Münzer said.

Meanwhile, his mother was sent to work in a German electronics factory assembling radio tubes.

"She told me that these women decided that they ought to continue to celebrate, try to continue to celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah and that this was really an act of defiance,” Münzer said.

Münzer said his mother told medics she had her period in order to get cotton balls she used to make wicks. The women then used leftover oil from the factory machines to light at least one candle during Hanukkah.

MORE: Hanukkah and Christmas begin on same night

Münzer reunited with his mother at around four-years-old, and to this day, celebrates Hanukkah with a fond memory of Christmas. Above all, he thinks of the women and their love, strength and faith.

"I think the message that I would like to leave people with is that even with surrounded by hate, surrounded by evil, it is possible to stand up and do what is right,” said Münzer.

It’s a message he said truly resonates with him. The Holocaust survivor also learned later in life, the people hiding his two sisters denounced them. The girls died in Auschwitz at ages six and eight. Münzer also lost his father.

You can read more about his story and the stories of other survivors here>>