Last-minute shoppers scramble to find gifts

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Tis the season for procrastination.

According to the National Retail Federtation, half of Americans plan to shop on the day before Christmas. Many call it "Super Saturday" or " Panic Saturday". It is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Kohls in Silver Spring has been open around-the-clock since Thursday.

"I came up for the holidays, I jsut picked up a few things I can take home with me because I live in North Carolina," said Patricia Bass.

Bass woke up at 4:30am on Saturday to begin shopping. She says the sales made it worth it.

"They were great, really good," said Bass.

Anika and Asha are doing their last minute Christmas shopping! Kohls has been open for 24hrs since Thursday and closing at 6pm today. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/UBl18LNtpc — Hilary Lane (@HilaryLWUSA9) December 24, 2017

The National Retail Federation predicts by the time the holidays are over, the average American will spend just over $600 on gifts. For true last-minute shoppers, some shops will still be open on

Christmas Eve and Day. According to the NRF, five percent of shoppers surveyed say they won't finish buying gifts until after Christmas.



