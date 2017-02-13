How to get free food on Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Whether you're single or with a significant other, or even if you're "bitter party of 1," you can find some sweet deals on Valentine's Day.

Hooters' deal gives you BOGO wings when you tear up a picture of your ex. You show up at the restaurant with a photo of your ex. They’ll then help you shred it. In return, you’ll get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings. You can even do it virtually. You can shred the pic at home and post your picture and get your BOGO coupon to use another time!

At Qdoba, smooch someone at the register and you get a BOGO entree. In addition to the free entree offer, Qdoba will also be donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every kissing photo shared across Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss from February 10 through 15.

You can get tangled up with your sweetheart at Auntie Anne's with a BOGO butter or cinnamon pretzel.

They may be be free, but this year several chains are giving you reasons to show them some love on Valentine's Day. Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts, Papa John's, Papa Murphy's, and Pizza Hut are all offering heart-shaped treats to dazzle your date.

