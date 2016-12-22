Free Metro rides after midnight on New Year's Eve

Passengers board a Metro train at Metro Center on April 30, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, AFP/Getty Images)

If you're trying to get home after the ball drops this New Year's Eve, there's some good news for you.

Free metro rides until 3 a.m.

WMATA is keeping Metrorail and Metrobus open until 3 a.m. and for three hours those rides will be free Jan. 1, thanks to Miller Lite.

Customers will have to use a SmarTrip card.

It's the second year Metro has partnered with Miller Lite Free Rides. The program will be offered in other cities around the country including Chicago, Minneapolise, Denver, Phoenix and Dallas. It's to encourage responsible drinkers and is an alternate to ride-sharing services.

For more information, vist WMATA.com.