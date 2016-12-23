Facebook's new filters: Like Snapchat for grandma

Looking to have some fun with grandma this Christmas? Check out the updated version of Facebook’s Messenger app.

As part of a new update, Facebook added masks, effects, stickers, and filters with a revamped "Messenger Camera."

Think Snapchat, except on Facebook instead.

There are plenty of filters to keep you entertained for the holidays.

Facebook loaded up Messenger with snowflakes, candy canes, greetings for all the holidays, and even a Santa who looks like he’s mid-flight.

After snapping a festive photo or recording a jolly video, you can send the message to groups of friends and family or individuals.

One warning though: the pictures don’t automatically delete themselves after viewing.

RELATED: Facebook's new Messenger app brings filters to the holidays