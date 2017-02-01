Celebrating Black History Month: 5 facts on Oprah Winfrey

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In honor of Black History Month, WUSA9 is featuring influential and pivotal figures throughout February.

Here are five facts about Oprah Winfrey:

The esteemed broadcaster, producer, actress and philanthropist, will become a special contributor to “60 Minutes,” the news magazine’s executive producer Jeff Fager announced at the end of January.

Winfrey was listed on Forbes annual list of world billionaires in March 2016. Her net worth is estimated at $3 billion.

Winfrey donated more than $20 million to the creation of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Winfrey hosted a television show at WJZ-TV in Baltimore in 1976.

