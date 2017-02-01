Celebrating Black History Month: 5 facts on Oprah Winfrey

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In honor of Black History Month, WUSA9 is featuring influential and pivotal figures throughout February.
Here are five facts about Oprah Winfrey:
- The esteemed broadcaster, producer, actress and philanthropist, will become a special contributor to “60 Minutes,” the news magazine’s executive producer Jeff Fager announced at the end of January.
- Winfrey was listed on Forbes annual list of world billionaires in March 2016. Her net worth is estimated at $3 billion.
Winfrey donated more than $20 million to the creation of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Winfrey hosted a television show at WJZ-TV in Baltimore in 1976.
