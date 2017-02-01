WUSA
Celebrating Black History Month: 5 facts on Oprah Winfrey

WUSA 1:05 PM. EST February 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In honor of Black History Month, WUSA9 is featuring influential and pivotal figures throughout February.

Here are five facts about Oprah Winfrey:

  • Winfrey was listed on Forbes annual list of world billionaires in March 2016. Her net worth is estimated at $3 billion. 

  • Winfrey donated more than $20 million to the creation of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

  • Winfrey hosted a television show at WJZ-TV in Baltimore in 1976. 

