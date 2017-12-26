90-year-old woman's dance-off with Santa wins the internet

A 90-year-old woman's dance-off with Santa has gotten more than 5 million views on Facebook. (Photo: Christopher Tate)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 90-year-old woman’s dance moves with Santa Claus has gotten millions of video views.

Christopher Tate posted the video on his Facebook page on Sunday.

It shows a resident at a nursing home dancing with Tate dressed as Santa to “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

The video has gotten 5.3 million views as of Wednesday morning.

Tate said he travels to nursing homes dressed as Santa each year in what he calls the “Golden Christmas.”

“I am elated over the love and well wishes I've gotten from all over the world from Australia to Belgium to Italy to Cuba to Denmark,” Tate told 10News. “People are inspired to go and take better care of our seniors.”

Tate is a minister and Gospel singer. He’s hosted a special Thanksgiving feasts he calls “The Golden Table,” and distributes gifts on Christmas for the past five years.

