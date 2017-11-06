What would you do if a stranger gave you $100?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Recent headlines from Charlottesville, Las Vegas, and New York City have focused a lot of attention on negativity and hate.

WUSA9 decided to set out on a mission to find out what would happen if we approached strangers in our community with a simple act of kindness.

We sent WUSA9 anchor Lesli Foster out into the community with a stack of $100 bills.

Her mission was to find a stranger to give a $100 to and then ask that stranger to give another $100 to someone else.

The result of our social experiment are the following stories that reminded us of what the word humanity really means – it is compassionate, sympathetic, generous behavior and we found the DMV is brimming with it.



Just Because

Lesli approached Ryan Mannion outside a strip mall in Hyattsville, Maryland. She handed Ryan a $100 bill. She then asked Ryan to take another $100 bill and find a stranger to give it to. Ryan walked to a nearby dry cleaner where he found Tonya Cooper. He gave the $100 to Tonya and said, “So they just gave me $100 and the thing I have to do is give $100 to someone else.” Tonya stared back at him. “Is it real? Is this April Fools?” she asked. Tonya told us she would be giving the money to her daughter for her to pay for college. Ryan was so moved by Tonya’s story that when we asked him what he would do with his $100 he said, “I’m going to give it to her. If it’s going to go to her daughter’s education. That’s better than what I was going to do with it.”





Strangers Unite

Lesli found Ruby Downing outside a CVS store and surprised her with a $100 bill. Ruby said she would use the money to buy herself lunch and dinner from a nearby church. When we asked Ruby who she would like to give $100 to she chose Darlene Phimpolt. Ruby and Darlene had met just a few minutes before walking from a nearby hospital. Ironically, they told us they had discussed the amount of bad news going on in the world. Ruby told us, “You look at Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, we need a smile on our face. We need unity.”



Good Samaritans

We found a group of good Samaritans trying to help a young child stuck on a 4th floor balcony of an apartment complex. The child was screaming and crying. They spent about 25 minutes trying to calm the child and contacting other neighbors who could help. Once the child was safe, we decided to reward the folks who jumped in to help. Jennifer Moore was one of those people – a step-mom of three. Leslie presented Jennifer with a $100 bill. When we asked Jennifer who she would like to give $100 to she immediately pointed out Tiana Smith. Tiana, a single mother of two, through tears told us she was struggling financially and that this money would help her provide her children with a good meal.

Goodbye Sad Day

It was Artis Grandison’s first day on the job at pidzza. He’s an IT student at Career Technical Institute. Lesli presented Artis with the $100 bill and he said, “I just wish our country could get back to the original point. Not all this drama.” When we asked who he’d like to give $100 to Artis rushed outside and found Bertha Thomas. Bertha said her day had been a sad one before she met Artis. “Is this real?” she asked. “Oh thank you Lord Jesus I got a blessing I needed this!” She proceeded to hug Artis, Lesli, and our unsuspecting cameraman.



Paying it Forward

Selvi Cropal is a mother of two who told Lesli that today was her husband’s birthday when she was presented $100 bill. When we asked her to give another $100 to a stranger she immediately presented it to Bill and Joanne Bannon. Bill and Joanne said, “We want to share this. It’s a wonderful act,” They approached Dale Ashdown with the $100 bill who immediately decided to also pay it forward by flagging down a nearby driver. The driver was Christian Todo, a senior at Richard Montgomery High School who told us he will use the money for college. “Today’s day and age people aren’t really friendly,” he said. But this act of kindness certainly changed his opinion on that.

