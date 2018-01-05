Man stops on side of the road to salute fallen WWII veteran

Photo: Kristen Collins (Photo: Photo: Kristen Collins, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – Kristen Collins was on the way to lay her grandpa to rest at Jefferson Barracks Friday morning when she noticed a man on the side of the road.

The unknown man pulled off to the side of the road to honor her grandpa as the procession drove by.

“While in the funeral procession today to Jefferson barracks to lay my grandfather to rest a man driving a truck pulled off and made honor as we all proceeded. Thank you for showing such great honor - I wish I could personally thank this man,” Collins said on Facebook.

Collins’ grandpa, Fred Ladage, is a WWII veteran and served in the Navy.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photo, send us a message on Facebook so we can try to connect the two.

