Charlotte seniors mentor refugee children through reading

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Seniors at Aldersgate retirement community in Charlotte are spending their golden years reading books about dinosaurs, princesses, and Junie B. Jones.

Aldersgate donated a building on their campus to the nonprofit ‘Our Bridge for Kids,’ which helps mentor refugee and immigrant children living in the Charlotte area. They focus on English and reading.

Many of the students in the program struggle to read and were in danger of falling way behind this school year.

That’s when the seniors stepped in, and dozens of unlikely friendships blossomed.

The Aldersgate residents visit every day to read with the students, and help them get back on track.

“We've had a good time just being together,” one of the mentors, Ruth Montford, said.

The pairs come from different generations and often, opposite sides of the world.

You’d think no two people could be more different. And yet, the children refer to their senior partners as more than just mentors, but as friends.

To learn more about Our Bridge for Kids, click here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM