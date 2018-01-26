WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert!
Don't miss any of music's biggest night!
On Sunday, January 28, The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will start at 7:30 p.m. on WUSA9!
The show is scheduled from 7:30p.m. to 11 p.m. with a possible runover. In the past, this special had a broadcast window of 8 p.m. to midnight.
James Corden will host The Grammy Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York.
Performers include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, P!nk and Rihanna.
