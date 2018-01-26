Courtesy: CBS

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert!

Don't miss any of music's biggest night!

RELATED: All you need to know about the GRAMMYs

On Sunday, January 28, The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will start at 7:30 p.m. on WUSA9!

The show is scheduled from 7:30p.m. to 11 p.m. with a possible runover. In the past, this special had a broadcast window of 8 p.m. to midnight.

James Corden will host The Grammy Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Performers include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, P!nk and Rihanna.

Grammy Awards (LOGO: CBS)

© 2018 WUSA-TV